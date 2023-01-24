The ASP has formally appointed the examining commissions for public competitions for medical management. A total of 50 jobs are available: 10 in anesthesia and intensive care, 17 in psychology, 5 in orthopedics and traumatology, 4 in otorhinolaryngology,

11 in psychiatry and 3 in neuroradiology. As already mentioned just before the Christmas holidays, this is the first substantial tranche of selections through which a new season of competitions at the Agrigento ASP takes shape. The range of medical disciplines and specialist sectors for which the ASP intends to recruit new professionals is decidedly broad: dermatology, diseases

respiratory system, physical and rehabilitation medicine, internal medicine, hematology, geriatrics, emergency and acceptance medicine and surgery, paediatrics, psychiatry, plastic surgery, orthopedics, ENT, pathological anatomy, neuroradiology, epidemiological hygiene, rheumatology,

medical supervision. The procedures also concern the hiring of additional professional figures: veterinarians (for farm hygiene, animal health and production hygiene services), pharmacists, biologists (for the clinical pathology and transfusion medicine units), chemists and physicists.