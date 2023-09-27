Competur Alliance Introduces ‘Competur Index’ to Analyze Tourism’s Impact on Social Well-being

Competur Tourism Alliance Introduces System to Assess Impact on Social Well-being

Madrid, Sep 27 (Reuters) – The Competur alliance, consisting of hospitality companies (Hosteleros de España), beer producers (Cerveceros de España), and the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations (Cehat), has unveiled a new system aimed at evaluating the contribution of tourism to social well-being.

Coinciding with the commemoration of World Tourism Day, the organization revealed the “Competur Index,” designed to analyze various aspects related to the tourism industry. This index will assess how efficient investments in the sector can enhance its competitiveness and subsequently improve the conditions of the local population in various destinations.

The Competur Index aims to offer a qualitative perspective on an ongoing study regarding the investment areas within tourism activity that have the most positive impact on local development. Factors such as demographics, economic indicators, quality of life measurements, and the direct, indirect, and induced relationships of tourist activity will be taken into account during the analysis.

Competur is encouraging citizens, companies, third-sector organizations, and public entities to engage in monitoring and analyzing the results provided by the index. This call for participation underscores the significance of the tourism industry, which currently contributes approximately 20% to Spain’s GDP.

The Competur alliance is hopeful that this new system will further illuminate the symbiotic relationship between tourism and social well-being, ultimately leading to a more comprehensive understanding of the sector’s impact on local communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

