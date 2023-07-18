Complaints of menopause in women | hormonal changes | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

There is no panacea for these complaints, but osteopathy can improve the general well-being of women with simple means. The symptoms that many women suffer from before menstruation stops completely – the menopause – are triggered by the steadily decreasing production of hormones because the ovaries stop functioning.

Hormone replacement therapy was therefore long considered by many physicians to be the silver bullet in treating the symptoms of this hormonal change. The women simply received in tablet form what the body could no longer produce itself and thus prevented the symptoms of menopause. That changed abruptly in 2002 when the first results of studies on the consequences of hormone replacement therapies became available. Women who are treated with hormones to combat the symptoms of menopause are significantly more likely to develop breast cancer, heart attacks, strokes or thrombosis. Since then, the recommendation of the World Health Organization for hormone replacement therapies has been: As short as possible and as little as possible.

Like other alternative treatment methods, osteopathy had a different, more holistic approach to menopause and the changes in the female body that go with it from the start. From this point of view, menopause is not an illness that needs to be treated, but a normal biological process that is part of every woman’s life and heralds a new phase in life. It is only natural that such an enormous change in the body as this hormonal change is associated with symptoms that can also be serious.

Osteopathy cannot work miracles in treating the symptoms of menopause, but osteopathy can provide support and help improve women’s overall well-being. Osteopathy can be helpful for problems of the musculoskeletal system, but also for lymphatic or venous congestion and, to a limited extent, for the prevention of osteoporosis. This hormone-related bone softening is caused by insufficient incorporation of calcium.

In addition to drug therapy, the absorption of calcium in the bones can also be improved by eating a healthy diet with sufficient calcium, phosphates and minerals, as well as plenty of daylight and exercise. The osteopathic treatment is particularly aimed at the systems of the blood and lymphatic vessels in order to achieve better supply to the bones. This increases the ability of bones to absorb calcium.

The hormonal system can also be influenced by a special osteopathic treatment of the endocrine glands. As a result, these are coordinated with one another and regain their balance, which can have a mitigating effect on the symptoms of the declining activity of these organs. Overall, osteopathy can help women feel the transition to the new phase of life less painful and find their new center.

Other topics related to health and medicine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

