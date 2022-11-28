The second national congress of complementary medicine was held in Palermo, which was the occasion to celebrate 200 years of homeopathy in Italy. Many topics covered by the speakers present in the two days dedicated to medicine, from complementary and regenerative therapies, to acupuncture and therapeutic pathways.

The congress was chaired by Dr. Edmondo Palmeri, vascular surgeon and SIF National Councillor, who presented an innovative therapy for the treatment of lymphedema, a rare chronic disease that affects 50,000 people in Sicily. The event took place at the Defense Employees Recreational Club.

“Already successfully applied to several patients, the treatment is based on the use of blood mononuclear cells which allows for the treatment of primary lymphedema, significantly reducing the circumference of the limb affected by the disease and therefore giving excellent results – explain Dr. Edmondo Palmeri and Dr. Mario Bellisi, head of the simple departmental Phlebolymphology Unit of the Policlinico di Palermo university hospital – At the moment the therapy is administered only in Palermo, at the Phlebolymphology Unit of the Paolo Giaccone Polyclinic. where it is possible to undergo this treatment, which is why we are also treating patients from other regions”.

The conference was attended, among others, by Salvatore Amato, president of the Order of Doctors of Palermo, Mario Bilardo, president of the Order of Pharmacists of Palermo, Eleonora Indorato, director of the Cefpas School of General Medicine and Giovanni Gorga, president of Omeoimprese .