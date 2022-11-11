The National Institute of Gastroenterology “S. de Bellis ”of Castellana Grotte becomes a public reference structure, able to offer a specific diagnostic and therapeutic assistance pathway complete for the obese patient followed in every aspect. Bariatric surgery with the activation of 10 dedicated beds started in the hospital in July, as recalled today in a dedicated press conference. The meeting, held in the IRCCS boardroom by the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano, was attended by the regional councilor for health Rocco Palese, the general director of the hospital Tommaso Stallone, the president of the Irccs Civ Enzo Delvecchio and the surgeon Cristiano Giardiello who represents one of the most important professionals in Italy in this field and coordinates a multi-specialist team.

“The Apulians who need bariatric surgery, for gastric reduction, to lose weight and be able to overcome serious obesity situations, – declared the governor of Puglia – from today will be able to operate at ICRSS“ de Bellis ”. The system is starting now, continued Emiliano, and there are many bookings, just think that every year we send 1500 people outside the region for interventions of this type. Here at the “De Bellis” not only the surgical procedure is carried out, as in a hospital outside the region: the preparation, the surgery is done and then you are practically followed for life because it is right that you systematically check what happens next. Obviously the Region is ready to support in the same way all the other Apulian hospitals that intend to follow the same sector. The work of the research institute is also useful for research purposes to improve the quality of care and the surgical act ”, concluded Emiliano.

In his speech, the Regional Health Councilor Rocco Palese underlined that “10 bariatric surgery beds are inaugurated today at the“ de Bellis ”where the problem of obesity is tackled with great excellence and quality. The regional choice is strategic to avoid many difficulties for people suffering from obesity with an important protocol from a scientific point of view, because there is a treatment before, during and after the surgery. And also the possibility of integrating the path with a highly qualified center for eating and nutritional disorders. I think – Palese continued – that this is the right way to avoid passive mobility and the many inconveniences to these patients. Today, therefore, a great and new experience starts also from the scientific point of view because this is a scientific research and treatment institute and in the context of the reform we must strengthen these institutes as a Region. President Emiliano has already given precise guidelines: there is great willingness on the part of the Region to be able to strengthen further services for both research and assistance ”.

Satisfaction was expressed by Dr. Cristiano Giardiello. “We are carrying out a project that will certainly be an excellence in the healthcare landscape of Puglia to treat a pathology as complex and difficult as obesity, which is now a social disease”, declared the surgeon from Campania. “Here are all the professionalism and excellence to be able to manage it better: I came to bring my contribution to this center for bariatric surgery, but this is only one of the steps in the treatment of obesity, because obesity goes dealt with a multidisciplinary team that best manages the patient. From the patient with a slight injury to ensure that it does not become a serious disease, to the very serious patient to be treated, because unfortunately obesity is a disease that reduces life expectancy and certainly the quality of life ”, concluded Giardiello.

So far, 26 surgeries have already been performed at “De Bellis” and it is expected to reach 50 by the end of the year, with the aim of becoming in 2023 the center of excellence of the Italian Society of Obesity Surgery (SICOB) with 300 interventions a year, thus starting to reverse the flow of patients to private and northern structures by reducing the costs of passive mobility: around three thousand people from Puglia each year turn to specialized private centers in Puglia and other northern regions.

The weight reduction surgery is the piece with which the care pathway for the obese patient is completed, which sees the Apulian institute among the few in Italy with the “Groups of the Way” for motor activities recognized by the Ministry of Health. About two hundred patients followed who find at the “de Bellis” the personalized plans by the kinesiologists and also all the plastic surgery treatments necessary for the improvement and psycho-physical recovery of the obese patient, the therapies, the diets, indispensable after the intervention to achieve the best possible result.

“This is a historic result for our institute and a further fundamental step forward for public health, not only in the region, given that – underlines the President of the Civ of Irccs” de Bellis “of Castellana Grotte Enzo Delvecchio – passive mobility will be reduced as many southerners are forced to turn to the northern regions or to private facilities for bariatric surgery ”.

“The result obtained represents the recognition of a long and complex work carried out”, says the director general of Irccs “S. de Bellis ”Tommaso Stallone who highlights how“ it will be possible to increase and improve the assistance to obese patients and to those suffering from gastrointestinal diseases and disorders related to nutrition and the digestive system ”.