Children generally have weaker immunity than adults, and thus, they are more exposed to illnesses. The good news is, you don’t need to wait for your children to grow old in order to secure their health with a mediclaim policy. Instead, you can do so under a family floater health insurance plan. These plans cover the family, including children against several expenses like hospitalisation, daycare treatments, ambulance expenses, post-hospitalization expenses, etc.

But choosing the best insurance policy for your family can be difficult. There are many options available in the market that may need to be clarified. In this article, let us guide how you can pick the right medical insurance for your family, including your dependent children and parents.

Tips to Pick the Best Insurance Policy for Your Child

The best insurance policy for your family offers comprehensive coverage throughout the various stages of their life. Therefore, choosing the policy that comes with the right coverage is vital. Here are some tips you can use while choosing the perfect family mediclaim: –

Recognise Your Family Requirement:

Without knowing the exact healthcare needs of your family, buying appropriate health insurance can become a herculean task. However, you can make it quite hassle-free by doing proper groundwork on your family’s and children’s healthcare needs before you pick the best insurance policy for your child. If your child has some specific ailment or health issues, you must hunt for a plan that offers coverage for such health conditions.

Budget

As per your family’s healthcare needs, you need to set a budget for buying a health insurance policy. There is a host of budget-friendly plans that offer coverage for all hospitalisation and medical expenses. With a cost-effective plan, you will not have to use your hard-earned savings during emergencies to keep your family safe.

Check the Network Hospitals

Before buying the insurance policy, you should check the list of empanelled hospitals that have tie-ups with the insurance company. Make sure that these hospitals are located close to your home, thereby enabling you to avail of a cashless claim facility.

Estimate Premium

Very importantly, the premium or the cost of your health coverage must be affordable. The easiest way to select a budget-friendly plan is to use an online health insurance calculator to estimate your premium rates. This way, you can pick the right policy with an affordable premium and adequate coverage.

Check Exclusions

Exclusions are the conditions that are not covered in the insurance policy. It is crucial to check the list of exclusions and see all the conditions for which the claim may be rejected, as to avoid an awkward situation in future. Accordingly, you should choose a policy that offers maximum coverage with minimal exclusions.

Comprehensive Coverage

The best insurance policy for your family offers comprehensive coverage including medical as well as non-medical expenses. This includes the cost of annual health check-ups, no-claim bonus, recharge of sum insured, domiciliary hospitalisation, and more. Besides, an ideal policy will cover the cost of medication, treatment of specific diseases, and hospitalisation expenses.

Check Eligibility

Before buying health insurance, make sure to check the eligibility criteria. You can easily get your child insured in a family floater policy. The minimum age for enrolment is 91 days. Ideally, you should consider a plan that offers unlimited auto-renewal for up to a lifetime.

Co-Payment Clause

Insurance policies consist of a co-payment clause under which the policyholder will have to pay a certain percentage of the expenses incurred, and the insurer will cover the remaining. It is advisable to pick a policy with a co-payment clause. However, a plan with a co-payment clause has a low premium.

Claim Settlement Ratio

The claim settlement ratio is the ratio of claims settled by the insurance company in a financial year. It is best to buy a health insurance policy from an insurance company with a high claim settlement ratio. An insurance company with a high CSR has more reliability as regards the claim settlement procedure.

The best insurance policy for your family comes with a wide range of benefits and features. Selecting the right plan assures you of quality healthcare treatment for your loved ones in their time of need. You can consider buying a comprehensive health plan from a reliable insurance provider such as Care Health Insurance. With wide-ranging health insurance plans, Care Health Insurance meets the diverse healthcare needs of families and individuals alike. Together with medical and non-medical expenses, their health plans are reliable, and affordable, and offer quality medical care for a lifetime.

