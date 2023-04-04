Fancy homemade pizza, but no more yeast in the house? That is by no means a reason to do without the Italian classic! Fortunately, a wonderful pizza dough can also be easily made without yeast – and you only need four ingredients.

Opinions differ on the consistency of a “real” pizza dough. While for some it needs to be thick and soft, others prefer to enjoy their pizza thin and crispy – like in this minimalist recipe with just four ingredients.

Recipe: pizza dough without yeast

Because the dough does not have to rise in contrast to yeast dough, pizza without yeast has the additional advantage that it can be prepared in a flash and is therefore also suitable for spontaneous pizza cravings.

Ingredients

300 g flour (light spelled or wheat flour, but not wholemeal flour)

150ml of water

1-2 tsp salt

2 tablespoons olive oil or another good quality vegetable oil

preparation

Preheat the oven to 250 °C (top/bottom heat). Put the flour and salt in a bowl and mix thoroughly Add water and oil Mix all the ingredients together and knead vigorously for several minutes until you have a smooth, soft dough. Add a little more water or flour as needed. Roll out the finished dough very thinly on a greased baking sheet or a heat-resistant baking paper alternative and top as desired. Be sparing with wet ingredients and sauce, especially, like you would with a real Italian pizza, because too much moisture will make the dough rubbery. Put the tray in the bottom shelf of the oven and bake the pizza for about 15-20 minutes at 250 °C (top/bottom heat).

The pizza dough without yeast hardly rises, which is why the result is thin and crispy, similar to a tarte flambée. On the other hand, when the heat is high enough (almost like in a stone oven), the dough forms large bubbles and becomes airy and crispy – just right for fans of a traditional Italian pizza.

Three variants for pizza dough without yeast

In addition to a classic pizza dough, which is prepared here simply without yeast, there are numerous other variants for baking pizza without yeast:

Pizza dough made from quark oil dough has a similar consistency to yeast dough and is also suitable for thicker pizza bases.

has a similar consistency to yeast dough and is also suitable for thicker pizza bases. Quick shaker pizza contains only a few carbohydrates and all the more protein.

contains only a few carbohydrates and all the more protein. Low-Carb-Pizza based on vegetables can be prepared completely vegan if desired.

Tipp: These pizza baguettes, which can even be frozen in advance, are just as easy to make and completely yeast-free.