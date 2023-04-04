Home Health Completely without yeast! This quick pizza dough tastes like it was made in Italy
Completely without yeast! This quick pizza dough tastes like it was made in Italy

Completely without yeast! This quick pizza dough tastes like it was made in Italy

Fancy homemade pizza, but no more yeast in the house? That is by no means a reason to do without the Italian classic! Fortunately, a wonderful pizza dough can also be easily made without yeast – and you only need four ingredients.

Opinions differ on the consistency of a “real” pizza dough. While for some it needs to be thick and soft, others prefer to enjoy their pizza thin and crispy – like in this minimalist recipe with just four ingredients.

Recipe: pizza dough without yeast

Because the dough does not have to rise in contrast to yeast dough, pizza without yeast has the additional advantage that it can be prepared in a flash and is therefore also suitable for spontaneous pizza cravings.

Ingredients

  • 300 g flour (light spelled or wheat flour, but not wholemeal flour)
  • 150ml of water
  • 1-2 tsp salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil or another good quality vegetable oil

preparation

  1. Preheat the oven to 250 °C (top/bottom heat).
  2. Put the flour and salt in a bowl and mix thoroughly
  3. Add water and oil
  4. Mix all the ingredients together and knead vigorously for several minutes until you have a smooth, soft dough. Add a little more water or flour as needed.
  5. Roll out the finished dough very thinly on a greased baking sheet or a heat-resistant baking paper alternative and top as desired. Be sparing with wet ingredients and sauce, especially, like you would with a real Italian pizza, because too much moisture will make the dough rubbery.
  6. Put the tray in the bottom shelf of the oven and bake the pizza for about 15-20 minutes at 250 °C (top/bottom heat).
See also  Green pass in restaurants and in the gym, but the controls are a coincidence: questions and answers

The pizza dough without yeast hardly rises, which is why the result is thin and crispy, similar to a tarte flambée. On the other hand, when the heat is high enough (almost like in a stone oven), the dough forms large bubbles and becomes airy and crispy – just right for fans of a traditional Italian pizza.

Three variants for pizza dough without yeast

In addition to a classic pizza dough, which is prepared here simply without yeast, there are numerous other variants for baking pizza without yeast:

  • Pizza dough made from quark oil dough has a similar consistency to yeast dough and is also suitable for thicker pizza bases.
  • Quick shaker pizza contains only a few carbohydrates and all the more protein.
  • Low-Carb-Pizza based on vegetables can be prepared completely vegan if desired.

Tipp: These pizza baguettes, which can even be frozen in advance, are just as easy to make and completely yeast-free.

