According to the conclusion of the participants, comprehensive care contracts are a win-win situation for everyone: the range of services for those in need of care and their relatives in the neighborhood is increasing. They allow nursing facility operators to provide their nursing services more flexibly, for example in home care as well as in inpatient care. The nursing staff of a provider can work across the various care areas, such as in outpatient and inpatient long-term care – everything depending on the needs and wishes on site.