by admin
CompuGroup Medical with high profitable growth in the second quarter

10.08.2023 – 10:32

CompuGroup Medical (CGM)

Koblenz

15% growth in Q2 2023 on revenues of EUR 304 million 13% organic growth, strong business in telematics infrastructure and hospitals Recurring revenue share of 66% reflects strength of business model Adjusted EBITDA increases by 36% to EUR 73 million. High free cash flow of EUR 83 million in the first half of the year Full-year forecast confirmed Growing importance of artificial intelligence

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the world‘s leading e-health providers, achieved very good results in all segments in the second quarter of 2023. According to the quarterly results published today, group sales increased by 15% to EUR 304 million and adjusted EBITDA by 36% to EUR 73 million, which corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% (previous year: 20%). Organic revenue growth was 13%, driven by the TI connector software upgrade and excellent growth in the hospital business due to increasing revenue related to the Hospital Future Act (KHZG). Adjusted for the telematics infrastructure, organic growth was 5% – in line with the medium-term targets.

Free cash flow rose to EUR 83 million in the first six months of 2023 (previous year: EUR 28 million). CGM confirms its guidance for 2023 with expected organic sales growth of around 5%. CGM expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 260m to EUR 300m.

CompuGroup Medical has launched an initiative to further expand the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Large Language Models within the group. While several CGM products and solutions already leverage AI-based capabilities today, there is significant potential for AI to shape and transform the healthcare IT sector in the future.

The full notice can be found here.

See also  SZ doctor column "Clinically seen": gunshot wounds and mosquito bites - health

Press contact:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Frank Bremser
M +49 15129281932
E-mail: frank.bremser@cgm.com

Original content from: CompuGroup Medical (CGM), transmitted by news aktuell

