In the period of time before and immediately after the birth of a child, the law provides for a mandatory stop period for pregnant employees.

The relevant legislation is the Law 151/2001.Here the ban on working for pregnant women during the two months preceding the expected date of delivery and the three months following the birth of the child is established. Let’s find out all the details on how compulsory maternity leave workshow to request it and how much the salary is.

What is maternity leave and how does it work?

When does the period of compulsory maternity leave last? This mandatory period of work break lasts 5 months and begins two months before delivery. It can also slip at the request of the worker. For example, it can start just one month before the birth and last for 4 months after the birth of the baby.

Or the mother can decide to enjoy all of the 5 months after the birth. To do this, however, an official declaration from the competent doctor is required for the purposes of health prevention and protection in the workplace.

This document will certify that the postponement of the leave it will not harm the health of mother and baby.

In case there are complications during the pregnancy, or the mother’s work is dangerous or unhealthy (such as nursing), compulsory maternity leave can be anticipated or extended.

This period of time is called “risky pregnancy” or “early maternity leave”. Sometimes the high-risk pregnancy can last for all nine months, depending on the identified health problem.

What is the salary during the period of compulsory maternity leave?

For the entire period of compulsory maternity leave (even in the case of early maternity or high-risk pregnancy) the worker will receive a paycheck equal to 80% of the daily salary for each day not worked.

Many collective agreements also provide for employers to add the missing part, so that the worker receives 100% of her salary.

The periods of abstention are counted for the purposes of the thirteenth salary and the TFR. In most cases the payment of wages comes directly from the employer.

In some cases, however, the salary is paid directly by INPS, in the case of:

agricultural workers;

seasonal workers;

temporary or temporary show business workers;

female workers assigned to domestic or family services;

unemployed female workers who receive Naspi.

Requirements for compulsory maternity leave

There are two requirements to obtain maternity leave:

pregnant;

be an employee.

What are the steps to get the leave?

The first step is to request a certificate from your family doctorwhich certifies the pregnancy and the estimated date of delivery.

This certificate must be delivered electronically to the employer and INPS around the seventh month.

The second step is to ask the question: the application must be submitted through your personal MyInps area or thanks to the intermediation of a patronage. The worker will then be required to present, within thirty days, the birth certificate of the child.

In the event that the worker wishes to send the application independently, she must follow these steps:

obtain SPID;

enter the MyInps reserved area;

click on all services;

then on maternity leave and leave;

demand acquisition.

Once you have selected application acquisition, you will see a drop-down menu > employees > self-employed > separate management. You will select the right option based on your work.

At this point the data you will be asked for are:

personal data;

residence;

phone number;

data related to maternity (for example whether or not pregnancy is at risk);

employment relationship data.

In this way, the insertion of the data necessary for submitting the application is completed.