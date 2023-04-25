Home » computer systems blocked, first aid on haywire
Health

computer systems blocked, first aid on haywire

by admin
computer systems blocked, first aid on haywire

Milano – New hacker attack and new blocking of computer systems for the multimedica group, which the hospital is part of San Giuseppe of Milan and the Irccs Multimedica of Sesto San Giovanni.

Second attack

After suffering an attack last 21 and 22 Aprilthe group was the victim of a new action today that he sent in tilt All the computer system, blocking outpatient activitythat of the Emergency room and the withdrawal of reports. The company site itself is blocked. At the moment – ​​explains Multimedica – it is not possible to determine when operations will return to normal.

Ambulance blockade

The computer block stopped the dispatch of ambulances to the emergency room, imposed the suspension of visits on Wednesday 26 April, canceled by telephone. Some medici they were put on vacation, given the interruption of work in the clinic. Impossible to do X-rays and deliver reports. Inaccessible medical records online.

Guaranteed services

After the first attack the group – they belong to Multimedica in Sesto San Giovanni and the hospital San Giuseppe of Milan – had set up a task force with external personnel to give continuity to the service. But today came the new attack. At this point they are only midwifery activities are guaranteed, dialysis, rehabilitation, chemotherapy, nuclear medicine, House assistance and hospitalizations.

See also  Climate emergency, overfishing. And the fish feeds less

You may also like

You can now protect yourself from ticks with...

Piazza Affari in red – breaking latest news

Frozen Berries: Only these you should buy, they...

Diet: the hype about the weight loss drug...

Milan, 100 thousand people in procession for April...

Recognizing and removing snail eggs: tips and measures

Napoli-Salernitana postponement, president of Lega Casini: ‘If there...

«75 Hard Challenge», the extreme challenge to lose...

Day against noise 2023: Keep it quiet –...

Died Harry Belafonte, the myth of calypso music...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy