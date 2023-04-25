computer systems blocked, first aid on haywire

Milano – New hacker attack and new blocking of computer systems for the multimedica group, which the hospital is part of San Giuseppe of Milan and the Irccs Multimedica of Sesto San Giovanni.

Second attack

After suffering an attack last 21 and 22 Aprilthe group was the victim of a new action today that he sent in tilt All the computer system, blocking outpatient activitythat of the Emergency room and the withdrawal of reports. The company site itself is blocked. At the moment – ​​explains Multimedica – it is not possible to determine when operations will return to normal.

Ambulance blockade

The computer block stopped the dispatch of ambulances to the emergency room, imposed the suspension of visits on Wednesday 26 April, canceled by telephone. Some medici they were put on vacation, given the interruption of work in the clinic. Impossible to do X-rays and deliver reports. Inaccessible medical records online.

Guaranteed services

After the first attack the group – they belong to Multimedica in Sesto San Giovanni and the hospital San Giuseppe of Milan – had set up a task force with external personnel to give continuity to the service. But today came the new attack. At this point they are only midwifery activities are guaranteed, dialysis, rehabilitation, chemotherapy, nuclear medicine, House assistance and hospitalizations.