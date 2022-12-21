How do you send an email? What is the Google Cloud? Why browse “incognito”? The computer literacy course offered by the Makeitmodena Digital Gym allows you to learn how to master these and many other activities, and to learn useful technical skills: the free lessons start in January in the municipal spaces of strada Barchetta 77, but it is already You can register by connecting to the website www.makeitmodenaform.it or by calling 059 2034105.

The course program starts from the basic concepts and information on how computers work and goes all the way up to e-mail and web browsing. Particular attention is paid to browsers for consulting the Internet, digital services and digital identity (Spid). Among the various topics also the wired and wi-fi connection; antivirus; attachments to e-mail messages; Google services; video conferencing platforms such as Meet and Zoom.

The course, which is divided into six hours, is divided into four 90-minute meetings and it is possible to choose to attend it in the morning time slot (10 – 11.30) or in the afternoon (2.30 – 4 pm) on Monday 9, Tuesday 10, Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 January. Lessons take place face-to-face in an equipped room, for a maximum of nine people.

Further information online on the website www.comune.modena.it/makeitmodena/palestra-digitale.