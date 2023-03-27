Tuesday March 28 2023 will take place in Bologna on ANMCO Regional Congress (National Association of Hospital Cardiologists), entitled “Cardiology today: from research to therapeutic and interventional innovations”.

The annual event is organized by prof. Gabriele Guardigli, Director of the Cardiology Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara and by the members of the ANMCO Emilia-Romagna Board of Directors.

During the meeting – which will be attended by Raffaele Donini (Councillor for Health Policies of the Emilia-Romagna Region) and of all Regional Cardiology directors – we will talk about cardiovascular prevention, also in relation to initiatives on the subject. Furthermore, problems relating to ischemic heart disease, interventional arrhythmology, heart failure and structural cardiology will be addressed.

Cardiovascular pathologies continue to represent a significant health problem in terms of morbidity and mortality. In the post-Covid period, research andtechnological innovation have regained great momentum, with a major impact on both pharmacological therapy and interventional techniques. Advanced cardiovascular imaging and genetics applied to Cardiology contribute to the need to “personalize” therapies and interventions.