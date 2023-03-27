Home Health CONA HOSPITAL AT THE ANMCO REGIONAL CONGRESS ON MARCH 28
Health

CONA HOSPITAL AT THE ANMCO REGIONAL CONGRESS ON MARCH 28

by admin
CONA HOSPITAL AT THE ANMCO REGIONAL CONGRESS ON MARCH 28

Tuesday March 28 2023 will take place in Bologna on ANMCO Regional Congress (National Association of Hospital Cardiologists), entitled “Cardiology today: from research to therapeutic and interventional innovations”.

The annual event is organized by prof. Gabriele Guardigli, Director of the Cardiology Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara and by the members of the ANMCO Emilia-Romagna Board of Directors.

During the meeting – which will be attended by Raffaele Donini (Councillor for Health Policies of the Emilia-Romagna Region) and of all Regional Cardiology directors – we will talk about cardiovascular prevention, also in relation to initiatives on the subject. Furthermore, problems relating to ischemic heart disease, interventional arrhythmology, heart failure and structural cardiology will be addressed.

Cardiovascular pathologies continue to represent a significant health problem in terms of morbidity and mortality. In the post-Covid period, research andtechnological innovation have regained great momentum, with a major impact on both pharmacological therapy and interventional techniques. Advanced cardiovascular imaging and genetics applied to Cardiology contribute to the need to “personalize” therapies and interventions.

This page is managed by

See also  It blows like a Category Five hurricane - it's the largest wind tunnel in the world

You may also like

1,000 operations have already been postponed because of...

In search of longevity – The Post

High cholesterol, the drugs available | The Surprising...

Those who are invited to check-ups can significantly...

brain metastases disappeared after only one treatment

Headache, cough or smell of sweat – These...

First neutron generator prototype installed against tumors –...

Candida auris: is the great danger coming? –...

New results from patient survey on clinical trials

Lack of medication: Many pain patients now have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy