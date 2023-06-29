Home » CONAD – MORTADELLA BOLOGNA IGP
CONAD – MORTADELLA BOLOGNA IGP

Brand name: CONAD

Name: MORTADELLA BOLOGNA IGP

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: June 29, 2023

Model recall CONAD – MORTADELLA BOLOGNA IGP

29-06-2023 – PDF (0.73 Mb)

