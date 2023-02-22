The words of the Porto coach in the press conference on the eve of the Champions League match with Simone Inzaghi’s Inter

On the eve of the Champions League for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. The Nerazzurri will face the ex’s Porto tomorrow night at the Meazza Sergio Conceicao. The coach of the Portuguese, who arrived in Milan in the afternoon, presented himself in the last minutes at the press conference at the Meazza. These are his considerations, collected by the correspondent of FCINTER1908.IT: “The challenge is not between Inzaghi and Conceiçao, but between two teams that have a lot of history. I’m pleased to see Simone again, we won important titles at Lazio. Now let’s do another job, more demanding, but equally exciting. It will be a difficult match , Inter have lost only one game in the last three months. I already knew Simone’s way of playing, we have prepared all the moments that we think could be important.”

Are there any players who are more likely to play tomorrow?

“The players I brought here had injuries, muscle injuries, but every hour that passes is important for recovery. We have hope of recovering them. They’re not ready to play 90′, but they came with us on this trip. I hope they arrive tomorrow good news towards the preparation of the match”.

What do you think of Inter?

"It's very strong, full of great players. It's used to having very high level weekly tests because it's in one of the most competitive leagues in the world and in the last three months it has only lost once. We know about their qualities, but also ours. We are used to these stages, we are a historic club and we have to present ourselves as such".

It’s the first time that your opponents also give you as favorites.

“Porto is a team with a great history, so surely Simone and Acerbi were also influenced by this. Since 2006, Porto have a large number of national and international titles, but looking at the level in general, we and Brugge were a step ahead. bottom of the opponents. We will try to give everything anyway and the best answer would be the passage of the round”.

Would you rather meet an Inter without Lukaku or with Lukaku still chasing the best form?

“This is a good question for Simone. He has very strong forwards, then he chooses his strategy for tomorrow.”

Galen and Otavio are injured, but you took them to Milan. How come?

“I’m in a recovery period. All minutes are important, let’s see how they are tomorrow. We are doing everything with our medical staff.”

What emotions do you feel returning to San Siro?

“The emotions are always great when I return to Italy. They welcomed me when I was 22 and I have good memories. A little less at Inter because I was injured, I wasn’t as strong as I was at Parma and Lazio. But it’s the past, now we are talking about something else”.

Have you ever been close to returning to Inter?

“No, there was nothing.”

Is there a chance to win the Champions League?

"Winning the Champions League for a team that is not in the top 5 is very difficult. The last one was Porto, but the financial and technical gap is very wide. It's not impossible, but it's difficult."

Inter likes to apply high pressure: will there be spaces to exploit?

“We can’t escape from who we are as a team. We like to put pressure, we are aggressive at every moment of the match. It’s a huge challenge, stimulating to prepare for a match like this. I’m not saying that I don’t have the same concentration in all matches “because even against second division teams we prepare matches in the same way. It’s stimulating to understand what can be done against an opponent who applies pressure, aggression and looks for the keys to win these matches”.

How much of the coach you are now is there from your experience in Italy?

“A player doesn’t think like a coach, it’s different. Another thing. I learned from the coaches I’ve had. You always learn something even from those who cut the grass, we must have the intelligence to think that we don’t know everything. In Italy I had very good coaches, it was important even if not decisive”.

Would you like to complete your coaching career in Italy?

“I love Italy, it’s wonderful. It has its flaws, but more quality”