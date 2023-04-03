German University for Prevention and Health Management

The FIBO Congress from April 13th to 15th as part of FIBO is a must-attend event for everyone who wants to get to know the latest trends, find out everything about the latest scientific findings and make the most important contacts in the industry! Exciting lectures and diverse networking opportunities await! The FIBO Congress, which is organized and carried out by the German University for Prevention and Health Management (DHfPG) and the BSA Academy under the leadership of FIBO, is the ideal complement to a visit to the leading trade fair for fitness, wellness and health, FIBO!

Highlight for fitness enthusiasts and industry experts

For members and fans of the fitness and health industry, FIBO and FIBO Congress mark an absolute industry highlight of the year – if not the absolute highlight! And again this year, visitors can look forward to three days of FIBO Congress and three days of concentrated expertise.

Six threads for maximum input

On the days of the congress from April 13th to 15th, the audience can look forward to more than 80 specialist lectures. Visitors can take away content that can be directly implemented and lots of practical tips from the topics of training, management, nutrition, company health management, mental fitness/coaching and business start-ups – more concentrated industry knowledge is not possible!

The organizers set up a Speakers Corner for further and more in-depth questions. Interested listeners have the opportunity to exchange ideas with the renowned speakers directly after the lectures. There is also a congress lounge where you can chat and exchange ideas over free drinks – the ideal place to make important industry contacts!

Be and stay up to date

Visiting the leading trade fair, FIBO, and the specialist congress, FIBO Congress, is the perfect combination for everyone who wants to find out more, network and get started. While FIBO, with its exhibitor stands and shows, offers plenty of opportunities to try out the latest products and developments, the FIBO Congress delivers top-class specialist lectures with practice-oriented, directly applicable content – a must for all knowledge-hungry FIBO visitors.

Last chance: get your tickets now!

Be there from April 13th to 15th at the Congress-Centrum Nord Koelnmesse! Tickets for the leading trade fair plus specialist congress are available from 99 euros at www.fibo-congress.com. If you already have a FIBO ticket, you can book the congress ticket from 61 euros.

With this in mind: See you at the FIBO Congress!

