Concentrating Exercise on the Weekend Provides Same Heart Benefits as Spreading Throughout the Week, Study Finds

Exercise on the weekend provides the same benefits for heart health as spreading physical activity throughout the week, according to a new study published on Jama Network. The study, which monitored the activity of around 90,000 middle-aged individuals, found that those who regularly engaged in moderate to vigorous exercise had fewer incidences of heart attacks, heart problems, and atrial fibrillation over a six-year period. However, the study also noted that the timing of physical activity did not significantly impact these benefits.

The study referred to those who concentrated most of their 150 minutes of exercise in one or two days as “weekend warriors”. These individuals had the same benefits as those who trained multiple times a week. However, experts caution that the definition of “moderate to vigorous activity” is important to consider. In this study, the threshold for such activity was three METs (metabolic equivalent of task). To put this into context, activities such as washing dishes, vacuuming, and even walking at a slow pace all fall within this threshold.

Peter Swoboda, an expert in cardiology at the University of Leeds, points out that the three METs threshold is easily achievable in daily life without engaging in dedicated exercise. Therefore, it is important to understand the limitations and context of the study. Engaging in more physical activity throughout the week is still beneficial for overall health. The study does not suggest that living a sedentary lifestyle throughout the week and exercising intensively on the weekends will lead to good heart health.

In conclusion, while concentrating physical activity on the weekends can provide benefits for heart health, it is still important to incorporate regular exercise throughout the week. The research emphasizes the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle for overall cardiovascular health.

