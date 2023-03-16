On February 6, 2019, the Federal Government decided to take measures that will contribute to further developing the qualifications of doctors who perform abortions and asked the Federal Minister of Health to submit a corresponding concept. When the concept was drawn up, it became clear that doctors who perform abortions already have the necessary skills and can guarantee good quality care.
Against this background, the concept contains the following measures with the aim of further developing the high-quality care of the women concerned:
With the amendment of the licensing regulations for doctors, communication between doctor and patient is to be given greater weight in the course of study than before. This ensures that women who want to have an abortion without being punished will continue to receive good advice from their doctor in the future.
The German Medical Association (BÄK) will develop a further training plan for the field of gynecology and obstetrics in order to further improve the existing and high-quality further training offer.
To ensure that all doctors who perform abortions have access to a sufficient range of further training courses, the relevant professional associations will offer contributions on the subject at their annual congress.
In Germany there are currently no guidelines on the safe conduct of abortions. The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) therefore intends to provide financial support to a suitable specialist society in the development of such a guideline.
The BMG will translate the WHO’s “Clinical practice handbook for safe abortion” into German so that a German version is available to doctors. The German language version can be found on the Website of the German Society for Gynecology and Obstetrics be retrieved.
The BÄK will continue to develop and update the list of doctors, hospitals and facilities that have reported to it that they carry out abortions in accordance with the legal requirements, and on a monthly basis www.bundesaerztekammer.de publish.
The BMG intends to financially support research projects on the psychosocial situation and the need for support of women with unwanted pregnancies. The knowledge gained in this context can be used in the future to further develop the counseling and support services for the women concerned.