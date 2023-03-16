On February 6, 2019, the Federal Government decided to take measures that will contribute to further developing the qualifications of doctors who perform abortions and asked the Federal Minister of Health to submit a corresponding concept. When the concept was drawn up, it became clear that doctors who perform abortions already have the necessary skills and can guarantee good quality care.

Against this background, the concept contains the following measures with the aim of further developing the high-quality care of the women concerned: