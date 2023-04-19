Conceptual framework for Ebola fever

December 2, 2014. Despite the low risk of introducing and spreading Ebola fever in Germany, many questions in the context of Ebola fever have also been discussed in Germany in recent months. The Robert Koch Institute has followed the events closely from the beginning and, together with the federal states and medical specialist groups, has drawn up recommendations and information. In cooperation with the health authorities of the federal states and the medical societies, the Robert Koch Institute has now “Ebola Fever Framework” Developed.

The framework concept bundles and updates the existing information, recommendations and regulations on epidemic hygiene and clinical management of Ebola fever diseases. Among other things, it illuminates aspects of diagnostics, treatment and dealing with contact persons.

The framework concept was sent to the federal states, which are responsible for infection protection in Germany, to be passed on to all responsible local authorities. These include, for example, the public health service in Germany as well as medical specialists in clinical, outpatient and rescue service care. This ensures that all responsible persons have the necessary information to take appropriate measures on site in their area of ​​responsibility.

The framework concept was created in cooperation between the RKI and the highest state health authorities, the Committee for Biological Agents (ABAS), the German Society for Infectious Diseases (DGI), the German Society for Tropical Medicine (DTG), the German Society for Hygiene and Microbiology (DGHM ), the Society for Virology (GfV), the German Association for Combating Viral Diseases (DVV), the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), the Standing Working Group of the Competence and Treatment Centers for highly contagious and life-threatening diseases (STAKOB), the National Reference Center for Tropical Infectious Pathogens at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine Hamburg (BINTM) and the Consultant Laboratory for Filoviruses at the Institute for Virology at the University of Marburg.