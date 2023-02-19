Home Health concern for the conductor’s health conditions
Health

by admin
Hours of concern for Pippo Baudo. A revelation made on Italia Sì, the program hosted by Marco Liorni, yesterday 18 February, is making the rounds on the web. Guest in…

Hours of concern for Pippo Baudo. A revelation made on Italia Sì, the program hosted by Marco Liorni, yesterday 18 February, is making the rounds on the web. A guest in the studio was Pippo Balistreri, stage director at the Sanremo Festival for more than 40 years, who recalled the most important moments experienced in many years of work. He also recalled the many Sanremos made together with Pippo Baudo. Then the revelation: «I get excited because He’s illcredo».

Giorgia on Domenica In: «Pippo Baudo sent me an audio that moved me. I cried for half an hour”

Goofy Baudo “He’s sick”: the revelation that worries

Liorni did not deny it, on the contrary, among the applauding audience, he added: «We send a big hug to Pippo Baudo»he said moved. Now the web is apprehensive. Balistreri’s words had a great echo on social media, especially on Twitter where there was great concern for the conductor’s health.

Just a few days before the start of Sanremo 2023 Pippo Baudo had jokingly said that he would try to stay awake until the end of each evening, wanting to enjoy the whole Festival.

Mara Venier ready to leave Domenica In? “My husband Nicola is right”: the presenter’s words alarmed viewers

But how is Pippo Baudo?

When he was engaged in conducting the first edition of Canzonissima (we are in the 70s), he discovered he had a thyroid tumor. Fortunately, however, after a few years and thanks to innovative treatments, torus cancer disappeared completelybut unfortunately it was not the same for his father. «Almost at the same time as me, my father, the most important man in my life, with whom I had an extraordinary relationship, also fell ill with the same type of tumor… – explained the conductor – But he didn’t make it and died in great pain . In my case, on the other hand, that lump, that external explosion of the disease saved me because it allowed me to intervene immediately». However, the return of his son Alessandro two years ago, who had left Australia to return to Italy and stay by his father’s side, had re-alarmed everyone. It’s been years now since the TV master doesn’t show up and doesn’t host any programs.

Bruce Willis and frontotemporal dementia. The neurologist: “Different from Alzheimer’s, here are the symptoms and how to recognize it”

But what are his current health conditions?

Since 2015 Pippo Baudo, who turned 86 this year, has decided to leave television to devote his time to his family, after 50 years spent in the spotlight, the conductor wants to enjoy a well-deserved rest. But now his friend’s televised message worries everyone. What is going on?

