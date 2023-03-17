CDU/CSU – parliamentary group

Today, Thursday, the Bundestag passed an amendment to the Independent Patient Advice Foundation Germany. The health policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Tino Sorge, and the responsible rapporteur Hubert Hüppe explain:

Tino Sorge: “Because Minister of Health Lauterbach hesitated for so long, it has become more than unlikely that the foundation will start after 2024. The foundation’s financing also stands on shaky foundations under constitutional law. All of these reasons mean that many specialists are already turning their backs on independent patient advice In doing so, the federal government is negligently risking their continued existence.

In view of the urgency, the traffic light apparently knitted this law with a hot needle. Many regulations are not thought through to the end. For example, the regulation for pharmacies that they can also give patients other medicines with the same active ingredient instead of medicines that are not available will only be extended for a limited period of time. The traffic light did not follow our suggestion of a tenure.”

Hubert Hüppe: “It is not only the cash financing that is incompatible with the independence of the UPD. The influence of the health insurance companies was increased in the parliamentary procedure: they are given an additional seat on the board of trustees, extended voting rights and even the right to veto the budget.

Unfortunately, the traffic light coalition has ignored all the arguments that speak in favor of independent patient advice being financed from taxes, as required by the CDU/CSU resolution. Since it is a task for society as a whole, that would be the better way.”

