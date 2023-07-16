Home » Concerns About Aspartame: WHO Allows Manufacturers to Still Use the Sugar Substitute
Concerns About Aspartame: WHO Allows Manufacturers to Still Use the Sugar Substitute

Concerns About Aspartame: WHO Allows Manufacturers to Still Use the Sugar Substitute

Manufacturers Will Not Have to Recall Drinks Containing Aspartame, the World‘s Most Widely Used Sugar Substitute

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently announced that manufacturers will not be required to recall drinks and other products that contain aspartame, the most widely used sugar substitute in the world. However, the consumption of certain beverages such as Coca-Cola, tea, yogurt, and others that contain aspartame is still a cause for concern due to its possible correlation with cancer.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener that has been used extensively in various food and beverage products since the 1980s. It can be found in diet sodas, chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, yogurt, breakfast cereals, toothpaste, and even pharmaceuticals such as eye drops, cough syrup, and chewable vitamins. First approved by US authorities in 1974, it is approximately 200 times sweeter than sugar but provides fewer calories.

The WHO’s recent announcement comes after years of joint studies conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The IARC has classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic” based on limited evidence of cancer in humans, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Francesco Branca, the director of WHO’s Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, explained, “Evaluations on aspartame have shown that safety is not compromised in commonly used doses. However, there have been potential effects identified by some studies that require more in-depth and better-quality research.” The WHO is not recommending manufacturers or authorities to withdraw products from the market but advises consumers to limit their consumption of sweeteners due to the concerns raised.

This recent decision by the WHO comes only weeks after declaring that non-sugar sweeteners do not aid in weight loss and could increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease. The WHO’s ongoing research aims to provide clearer guidelines on the use and safety of artificial sweeteners like aspartame, ensuring the health and well-being of consumers worldwide.

