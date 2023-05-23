Concerns about RSV vaccines for babies – Health

17
A vaccine that safely protects newborns from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) would be a milestone. Around 100,000 children under the age of five die every year worldwide from respiratory infections. So it was initially a hopeful sign that decades after the discovery of the virus, two pharmaceutical companies tested a vaccine to protect the little ones. Both should be given to pregnant women so that they pass on the immune protection to the babies.
