concerns new variant of Virus reported in 22 countries, updates

A new covid variant, Arcturus, was found detected in 22 countries. We’re talking about the same strain of the virus that forced India to roll back some of its privacy laws masks and to carry out exercises in its hospitals.

We recall that, as reported by The messenger, Omicron’s XBB.1.16 subvariant has attracted the attention of experts around the world for several reasons. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that it is also present in the United Kingdomwhere they were recorded anyway less than 100 cases. But in India it is fast becoming the leading variant. The country’s health ministry even went so far as to launch practice simulations this week in a bid to see if hospitals were prepared to deal with a possible influx of patients. Wearing masks in public has once again been made mandatory in some states, for some it’s the first time in more than a year.

There are concerns that Arcturus is the most infectious subvariant of Omicron. In the southern Indian state of Kerela, Health Minister Veena George has reintroduced masks for the elderly, pregnant women and people with underlying conditions. This weekthe number of cases across India has increased by 3,122 in a single day.

Seconfo Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization Technical Lead for COVID-19 Response, “one of the variants we are looking into it is the variant we are monitoring. This is XBB.1.16. It is very similar in profile to XBB.1.5. But it has an additional mutation in the spike protein that shows one in lab studies greater infectivity and a potential greater pathogenicity. So that’s what we’re monitoring. It has potential changes that we need to keep a close eye on.”