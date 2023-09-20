Concerns over Safety of Gymnasts Prompt Calls for Separate Access for Migrants

Concerns Raised Over Safety of Young Gymnasts Near Migrant Reception Centre

Reggio Emilia, 20 September 2023 – Parents of young gymnasts from the Sgr Ginnastica Reggiana club have expressed their concerns regarding the safety of their children near a migrant reception centre in via Mazzacurati. The parents are calling for separate accesses and a division of common areas to ensure the safety of the athletes.

A mother of a 9-year-old girl wrote a letter to Mayor Luca Vecchi, Prefect Maria Rita Cocciufa, and Police Commissioner Giuseppe Maggese, expressing her worries about the location of the reception centre. She pointed out that the gym is predominantly used by girls and has all-female teachers. She questioned whether the isolated area and the late afternoon/evening training times were appropriate for housing the migrants and requested adequate security measures for the athletes, coaches, and parents.

Silvana Valcavi, the president of the Sgr Ginnastica Reggiana club, confirmed that the issue has been brought to the attention of the local authorities. She emphasized that they are not trying to start controversy or raise alarms but are concerned about the safety of the gymnasts. Valcavi stated that while they support hospitality, they also need to ensure the well-being of their athletes.

Valcavi further explained that the gym does not have a ventilation system, so they keep the security doors open for a comfortable internal climate. However, this leaves them vulnerable to potential discomfort or intrusion. She clarified that they do not consider the migrants dangerous simply because they are migrants but believe that preventive measures are necessary for a harmonious coexistence.

Valcavi acknowledged the parents’ concerns and assured them that they are working with the local institutions to find a solution. She suggested the possibility of creating different accesses to reduce contact between the two groups. However, if satisfactory security guarantees cannot be provided, the president did not exclude the option of hiring private security, although she acknowledged that this would be an extreme measure.

The goal, according to Valcavi, is to find shared solutions that prioritize both the reception of migrants and the safety of the gymnasts. The club is advocating for a resolution that respects their rights to security while fostering a peaceful coexistence.

The Sgr Ginnastica Reggiana club and the concerned parents hope that their appeal will be heard and acted upon swiftly to ensure the safety and well-being of the young athletes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

