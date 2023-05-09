Concert at La Scala for the future Casa Ronald Milano (09/05/2023)

La Scala is the place chosen by the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation to present a charity event a project for the city. In fact, it will be staged at the Teatro alla Scala “Baroque Sparks”, scheduled for Monday 15 May, at 20. You can listen to a concert – entirely dedicated to the Neapolitan Baroque with music by Leonardo Vinci – performed by the Cameristi della Scala with the Ghislieri Choir and the participation of the soprano Maria Grazia Schiavo, directed by Maestro Giulio Prandi. In the program pieces such as: “Sinfonia dall’oratorio Maria Dolorata for Strings and Continuo”; Francesco Durante with “Magnificat in B Flat Major for Choir, Soli, Strings and Continuo” and Giovanni Battista Pergolesi with “Mass in D Major for Choir, Soli and Orchestra”. Already this year the Teatro alla Scala had staged, for the very first time, an opera by Vinci “Li zite ngalera” enjoying great success.

The concert will be a unique opportunity to make guests aware of the issues dear to the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation and raise funds to support the construction project of Casa Ronald McDonald in Milan. It’s about the first Casa Ronald in the Lombard capital which will open at the end of the works, in 2026, to welcome families with children being treated at the two partner hospitals: Policlinico di Milano Ospedale Maggiore – Fondazione Irccs Ca’ Granda – which includes the De Marchi Pediatric Clinic and the Mangiagalli Maternal and Child Clinic – and the Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital. The new structure, with 5 floors and approximately 1,000 m2, will be built in via Bramante and is part of the larger urban and social redevelopment project involving the Sarpi district. It is estimated – specifies a note – that, in the next few years, the two partner hospitals will increase the number of patients welcomed each year and of these, 20% will come from other regions: in this perspective, it is estimated that Casa Ronald Milano it will welcome around 1,000 families every year, placing itself as a place of welcome at the service of the community.

«Casa Ronald Milano is a great wish that is finally becoming a reality. By participating in this concert, every spectator contributes to making it happen. The Ronald Foundation is an active member of all the communities where it operates and also in Milan, through our House, we want to be actors of a possible change for the families of the children we will welcome and for the communities we address. The Casa will always be open to volunteering, to exchange experience with other third sector realities, and we will also host medical students», he commented Nicola Antonacci, president of the Ronald McDonald Italy Children’s Foundation.

Dominique Meyer, superintendent and artistic director of the Teatro alla Scala, underlined how being next to the Foundation for the construction of Casa Ronald Milano is for the theater «a way to testify once again how the the task of cultural institutions is to open up more and more to an effective dialogue with the liveliest forces of the city, supporting and giving visibility in particular to those who work for difficult situations. This evening takes up an important cultural journey on the Italian roots of melodrama by offering listening to wonderful pages, imbued with spirituality, serenity and joy. The same serenity that Casa Ronald will be able to offer to families and children going through dramatic moments».

«I am very happy that the first Casa Ronald McDonald in Milan is located within the complex of via Sarpi e Bramante. This beautiful courtyard, once owned by the Milan Polyclinic, is today the protagonist of an important urban redevelopment project that reflects the true meaning of the social housing desired by the hospital: to make new accommodation available to citizens at controlled rents and to promote interventions in the society that benefit the whole city. With this spirit, Casa Ronald will be able to respond to the reception needs of the most fragile families, recreating a welcoming and protected environment for parents and children undergoing long-term care in our pediatric wards” he declared Marco Giachetti president of the General Hospital of Milan Ospedale Maggiore – Irccs Ca’ Granda Foundation. He added: «Thanks to this project, therefore, the Polyclinic redevelops and enhances its old buildings, donated by benefactors with great generosity, and gives back to the city what has been entrusted to it to create new value available to all».

In the end, Alessandro Visconti, managing director of Asst Fatebenefratelli Sacco he added: «We are very grateful and proud as a Company to be an active part in this project which will allow the most fragile families to be welcomed and supported, guaranteeing a path of care for their families and thus responding to all needs in medical and psychological terms , thanks also and above all to the invaluable expertise of our healthcare staff. This proposal highlights how strategic the collaboration between private companies, third sector bodies and public institutions is, so that the synergy leads to thinking and creating an innovative service for the City of Milan».

The Casa Ronald in Milan will join the eight existing Fondazione Ronald structures, including the Family Room inside the Niguarda which since 2020 has welcomed more than 200 families whose children are being treated in the maternal and child departments of the hospital.

The concert-event is organized under the patronage of the Lombardy Region, the Metropolitan City of Milan, the Municipality of Milan and the Cariplo Foundation. It is also made possible thanks to the collaboration with many friendly companies, including McDonald’s Italia, Inalca SpA, Seda International Packaging Group, Amadori, Coca-Cola and the charity partner Fondazione Mediolanum.

To contribute to the mission of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation, tickets for the special concert can be purchased at the link: aragorn.vivaticket.it/it/event/concerto-cameristi-della-scala-e-coro-ghislieri/204154

In apertura photo by Damir Samatkulov on Unsplash