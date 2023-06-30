concert by Laura Pausini, Mirano Summer Festival and Notte Gialla in Spinea

The triple concert by Laura Pausini, the inauguration of the Mirano Summer Festival and the Yellow Night in Spinea, as well as shows and many other events: the 1st and 2 July 2023, brought forward from Friday 30 June. As usual, we point out the main ones: on this page you can find the complete overview of all the events of the weekend.

Concert by Laura Pausini

Laura Venezia will enchant Piazza San Marco with three major appointments on 30 June, 1 and 2 July. An important event in the splendid setting of the living room of the lagoon city, an ideal occasion to celebrate the thirty-year career of the Modenese artist (DETAILS).

Bay K inaugurates the Mirano Summer Festival

From holiday hits to the Mirano Summer Festival stage. The second big to be announced at the Miranese kermesse is a debut bang: in fact, Baby K will open the event, on June 30, 2023, the first evening of the festival (DETAILS).

Yellow Night in Spinea

More than 45 commercial activities in the direction of the return of the Yellow Night in Spinea, scheduled for Saturday 1st July in a pedestrianized Via Roma full of shows and music under the stars. As many as 18 entertainment points along a food and wine itinerary in 14 stages (DETAILS).

Festival of San Piero de Casteo

The traditional “Festa de San Piero de Casteo” reaches its 53rd edition. The initiative will be held until Sunday 2 July with musical performances, cultural and sporting activities, moments dedicated to children, young people and the elderly. And again: the lottery with extraction on July 2nd (DETAILS).

The Fontego dei Turchi becomes an Ottoman bazaar

For one evening, Friday 30 June, the courtyard of the Natural History Museum of Venice Giancarlo Ligabue will go back to the time when the building housed Ottoman merchants, transforming itself into an evocative bazaar, a place of commerce, meeting and entertainment with tastings of traditional cuisine , stands of herbal and handicraft products and artistic performances (DETAILS).

Valentina Lodovini pays homage to Anna Politkovskaja

The Chioggia exhibition of Palazzo Grassi “Summer Tales” will open on Friday 30 June at 21.00 with For future reference – dedicated to Anna Politkovskaya. On stage Valentina Lodovini will recite a selection of texts by Anna Politkovskaja, the courageous Russian journalist who in 2006 paid with her life for the search for truth, freedom and justice (DETAILS).

Elena Di Cioccio presents “Bad Blood”

Saturday 1 July, at 19:00, second appointment with IDoLove Literary Festival: the guest will be Elena Di Cioccio, actress and television and radio presenter who, with her debut book “Bad blood”, tells herself with an open heart ( DETAILS).

Chioggia what a story! …A sea of ​​culture!

The summer festival “Chioggia, what a story! … A sea of ​​culture!” is at the starting line: the “Fairy tales on the bridge” are back in Ponte di Vigo for the little ones and the “Summer tales” for the older ones in a new location : Palazzo Grassi, which will be the protagonist of the “Summer Tales”, four appointments with important artists of the Italian theatre, cinema and music scene, starting at 21.00 (DETAILS).

Venice Innovation Design

The San Servolo srl company, in collaboration with the Metropolitan City of Venice, is proposing the fourth edition of VID, Venice Innovation Design, for Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July, the event dedicated to sustainability that sees architects and entrepreneurs, designers, academics, innovators, representatives of sector institutions and the world of communication (DETAILS).

Trofeo Lilt-Ve

On Sunday 2 July under the motto ‘in regatta to prevent’, the first edition of the “Lilt-Ve Trophy” will be held, the sailing organized by the Yacht Club Venezia with the aim of supporting scientific research and assistance to Venetian neoplastic patients , thanks to sport (DETAILS).

Vittoria For Women Tour

On 1st and 2nd July Caorle will host the second stage of the “Vittoria For Women Tour” at the White Oasi, an itinerant journey to celebrate the importance of feeling protected, on the field and in life, and to raise public awareness of the theme of female cancer prevention (DETAILS).

The new acquisitions of the Gallerie dell’Accademia

From 22 June 2023 the Gallerie dell’Accademia in Venice will open the exhibition to the public From Vivarini to Tiepolo. New acquisitions for the Gallerie dell’Accademia, edited by Michele Nicolaci. The public will be able to admire ten new unpublished works, recently bought by the State for over one million euros, from private collections, inaccessible to the wider public (DETAILS). Furthermore, on Saturday 1 July, the museum will exceptionally open until the evening with a discounted admission price (DETAILS).

Exhibition on Burano lace

From 14 June, at the Lace Museum, two concomitant initiatives united under the name of “The Thread of the Heart” will turn the spotlight on this ancient tradition, bringing it back to the present day. “The thread of the heart” identifies a now unmissable appointment that begins on the very day in which the disappearance of the centenary Master Lacemaker Emma Vidal is remembered (DETAILS).

Mostra su Andy Warhol

A major exhibition dedicated to Andy Warhol arrives in Caorle, to be held at the A. Bafile Cultural Center from 11 June to 3 September 2023. The exhibition, entitled Andy Warhol: the age of freedom and curated by Matteo Vanzan, will recount the revolution of the genius of Pittsburgh through an exhibition of over 60 works (DETAILS).

Concert of the Ukrainian National Choir

An extraordinary concert will be offered by the Taras Shevchenko Choir of the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater of Ukraine, scheduled for Sunday 2 July 2023 at 10.30 in the Sale Apollinee of the Teatro La Fenice: a rare opportunity to hear traditional Ukrainian music interpreted of artists from that country (DETAILS).

