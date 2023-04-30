Concertone, Ligabue, Emma, ​​Lazza, Aurora, here are the protagonists of May Day in Rome – breaking latest news

The wish for «a peaceful and festive day to the young people at the concert of San Giovanni square in Rome» arrived yesterday from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. “Music also underlines the connection of hope between the words ‘work’ and ‘peace'”, said the head of state at the end of his speech in Reggio Emilia.

Occupation and new generations are the cornerstones of this edition, number 33, of the rock marathon organized by the confederal trade unions. “Italy is a democratic republic founded on work” is the slogan that CGIL, CISL and UIL have chosen for the Workers Day2023paying homage to the Constitutional Charter, 75 years after its entry into force and dedicating a First of May which promises to be different from the others, starting with the council of ministers scheduled for ten o’clock tomorrow. This year, more than ever, the event speaks to young people, as underlined by the artistic director Massimo Bonelli of iCompany: «It had become a party that told the music of yesterday. The concert today embodies current music. It recognizes artists who have already achieved success and tries to anticipate trends. This is a transgenerational cast, the emporium of Italian music. And May Day has once again become a central event. This year I had to say no to many artists. We aim to bring the kids to the square, to entertain them and make them aware of certain issues”.

He rock Ligabue – who returns to the concert after 17 years – and the combative singer-songwriter Emma are the top names of the cast that will have to entertain the square from two in the afternoon until midnight. The indomitable Piero Pelu — who has definitively put Litfiba aside — will take the stage with reggae star Alborosie to present his Free music, which he defines as “a restart outside the box”. The only international guest is the Norwegian Auroraa 26-year-old who grew up in the forests near Bergen and became famous at the age of 15 with a video of her performance that ended up online. See also MSI Katana GF76 - MSI Katana GF76

Among the fifty artists who will perform tomorrow, there will be emerging, but also under 30, close to the sensitivity of Generation Zwho are not new to sold out tours and have been chosen by Amadeus for Sanremo 2023. Like the brazen Aries, the icy Mara Sattei (sister of the phenomenal Thasup), the good boy Leo Gassmann (who will perform at the opening, shortly after 2 pm) o Tananai, who posted an audition of his four years ago on Instagram «to sing in the opening on May 1st but they didn’t take me. And now she really sings about it.’ And the twenty-eight year old Lazza — with a soul that mixes rap and classical studies at the conservatory — will perform on the strength of the success of Syriathe best-selling album of 2022. Will listen Ash (second in Sanremo) but not only. The Coma_Cose also arrive from the Ariston Theater — they sing L’addio but have decided to get married — and Mr. Rain — born Mattia Balardi, 31 — who wrote Superheroes (bronze medal at the Festival) after a depression. Matteo Paolillo, the success is due to Sea out, but his passion has always been music, so much so that he signs and interprets various songs that are part of the soundtrack of the successful Rai series. And now she has also announced the title and release date of her debut album: Cometson sale from 19 May.

On the revolving stage in Piazza San Giovanni, guests will take turns for nine hours, between words and songs. No musical genre is excluded: there will be the protagonists of the new wave rap such as the Neapolitan Geolier, the Romans Carl Brave and the Three, the urban poet Rocco Hunt, the glory of the eighties Johnson Righeira, the rock of the Baustelle, the pop by Francesco Gabbani, Levante, Aiello, the author song by Paolo Benvegnù. To them are added: BNKR44, Gaia, Alfa, Giuse The Lizia, Fulminacci, Mille, Neima Ezza, Rose Villain, Wayne, Ciliari, Tropea, Napoleone, Uzi Lvke, l’Orchestraccia, Epoque, Ginevra, Serendipity. See also The Steam Pirate Adventure "Captain Bones" is open for trial play and learn to survive before heading to a great channel! -udn OOPS! What's new