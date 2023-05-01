Concertone May Day, 200 thousand expected in Piazza San Giovanni. Traffic plan and public transport: the map

Security area guarded by the forces of order in the vicinity of the stage, closed roads, diverted buses and the underground active until 1.30 in the night, but with a possible temporary stop for the Saint John. An extraordinary plan for traffic and transport has been drawn up for tomorrow, on the occasion of the traditional “Concertone” on May 1st, which will start at 3 pm and end around midnight.

The event, organized by the confederal trade unions for Labor Day, will be presented by Ambra Angiolini together with Fabrizio Biggio. And, as usual, it will bring tens of thousands of people to the streets, also coming from other Italian regions: last year, according to the organizers, attendance was almost 200,000 throughout the day. This year the aim is to exceed this figure, thanks also to the end of the anti-Covid prevention measures and the recovery of tourism (and arrivals in general) in the Eternal City. Since yesterday there were many people (especially young people) around the stage set up in Piazza San Giovanni, where rehearsals for the show were underway, to catch a glimpse of some big names or even just to take a selfie. But for tomorrow the unknown factor of the weather remains strong, which could make life difficult for the spectators of the Concertone.

MEASURES

The traffic plan will start tomorrow morning: a safety area will be delimited between piazzale Appio, viale Carlo Felice (between piazza di Porta San Giovanni and via Conte Rosso), via Conte Rosso, via Ludovico di Savoia (between via Emanuele Filiberto and via Conte Rosso), via Domenico Fontana, piazza San Giovanni in Laterano (the sector between the Scala Santa and the obelisk), piazza di Porta San Giovanni and piazzale Appio. The security area will be accessed through five gates, which will be manned by the police: Piazza di Porta San Giovanni, near the Sanctuary of the Scala Santa (stage side); via Emanuele Filiberto, near via Ludovico di Savoia; viale Carlo Felice, near via Conte Rosso; piazza di Porta San Giovanni, at the height of the arches of piazzale Appio; piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, near the Sanctuary of the Scala Santa (via Domenico Fontana side), for the faithful who want to go to the Scala Santa.

THE LIMITATIONS

From 8 am transit will be prohibited in piazza di Porta San Giovanni, piazza di San Giovanni in Laterano (between the obelisk and the Pontifical Sanctuary of the Scala Santa), via Emanuele Filiberto (between via Ludovico di Savoia and piazza di Porta San Giovanni), via Carlo Felice (tract between via Conte Rosso and piazza di Porta San Giovanni), via Ludovico di Savoia (tract between via Conte Rosso and via Emanuele Filiberto) and via Umberto Biancamano (tract between via Conte Rosso and via Emanuele Filiberto) . Furthermore, if necessary, the local police will also be able to close off via La Spezia, via Taranto, via Appia Nuova (between piazzale Appio and piazza Re di Roma), via Magna Grecia (between piazzale Appio and largo Magna Grecia) and largo Toasts. By midnight today, any vehicles parked in piazza di Porta San Giovanni, via Emanuele Filiberto, viale Carlo Felice, via Umberto Biancamano, via Ludovico di Savoia, via Domenico Fontana, piazza San Giovanni in Laterano and via Sannio must be removed for about 50 meters from piazzale Appio. Extraordinary plan also for public transport: in the early hours of the morning the 3Nav, 16, 51, 81, 85, 87, 218, 360, 590, 665 and 792 lines will be diverted. At the end of the concert, the teams of the Loves to clean up the area, finish it by 5am the next morning. The night lines nMA, n3d, n3s, nMC will also be diverted. The service of the subways A, B, B1 and C will be extended until 1.30 at night. For safety reasons, however, the San Giovanni and Manzoni stations could close as early as 3 pm. If necessary, you can use the Re di Roma stop on line A and the one in piazza Lodi for metro C.

