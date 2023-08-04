Home » Conchiglioni stuffed with potato cream | > – Guide – Cooking
by admin
Ingredients:

Heat the cooking water in a large saucepan and season with salt. Cook the conchiglioni in it until al dente. Drain and set aside in a little olive oil and cooking water and allow to cool.

Peel the potatoes (preferably floury ones) and cook until soft with the unpeeled garlic cloves. Pour off the water. Squeeze the insides of the garlic out of the skins. Press potatoes and garlic through a press or mash finely.

Clean and finely chop the savory. Set aside 1-2 stalks for garnish.

Heat the cream in a saucepan and melt the butter in it. Gradually mix both with the potatoes to create a smooth puree. Stir in the savory and season the mixture with nutmeg, salt and ground pepper.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees (top/bottom heat). Fill the mussel pasta with the mashed potatoes and place in a sufficiently large casserole dish. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan and breadcrumbs and drizzle with olive oil. Gratinate in the oven for 5-7 minutes. If necessary, switch on the grill at the end.

In the meantime, quarter the cherry tomatoes and sauté briefly in olive oil. Season with salt and sugar. Place the tomatoes on a plate and place the filled conchiglioni on top. Serve sprinkled with chopped savory and lemon zest.

If the noodles are only served as a starter or an entrée, the quantity is also sufficient for 6 people.

