The pandemic is not over yet and we need to be prepared. The most effective protection is vaccination. But there is also a need for interdepartmental cooperation in other areas, such as combating antibiotic resistance and the health effects of climate change. A fair global supply of vaccines to protect against pandemics and other diseases such as malaria is just as important as investing in research to avoid antibiotic resistance.

It is not only the war in Ukraine that makes it clear that health policy is always part of world politics today. In the further course of their meeting, the ministers will discuss a global pandemic pact that will enable outbreaks to be identified more quickly in future and respond to them more effectively. In this context, a smallpox pandemic is being simulated as part of an exercise jointly with the WHO in order to find out whether effective lessons have been learned from past mistakes. In addition, the health impacts of climate change and antimicrobial resistance are on the agenda of the two-day consultations. The ambitious goals require cross-departmental cooperation and financial resources. Finally, the G7 health ministers will meet with the G7 finance ministers for joint consultations on Friday.