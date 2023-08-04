Concorezzo Unveils Plans for Free Outdoor Gym: Get Fit for Summer

New Outdoor Gym to be Built in Concorezzo: Exercise for Free!

Concorezzo is set to have a new outdoor gym by the end of summer. Located in via Zinconi, the gym will be built as part of the Calisthenics project, with construction work already underway. The aim is to provide a fitness area in the city where people can engage in exercise without having to reach for their wallets.

The project will feature four different exercise machines, providing a variety of options for workout enthusiasts. In the coming weeks, a leg press machine, a structure for free body exercise, a chest press/lat machine, and a hand bike tool with a thai chi spinner will be installed. The total investment for the project is around 37 thousand euros, with 13 thousand 200 euros coming from regional funds. This money will be used to purchase the equipment and prepare the slab and anti-trauma surface in Concorezzo.

The fitness area will also include the installation of two benches, providing a place for rest and recovery after a workout session.

Mayor Mauro Capitanio expressed his excitement about the new fitness area, stating, “The new fitness area in via Zincone will be able to give a concrete answer to the many requests from young people who have reached out to us. This is just the latest intervention we are carrying out in the sports arena. We recently inaugurated the basketball court at the Scaccabarozzi park, which is also accessible in the evening. These interventions aim to involve the young population in healthy outdoor activities.”

As summer approaches, the new outdoor gym in Concorezzo will provide residents with a fantastic opportunity to stay fit and active. Whether it’s strength training or cardiovascular exercise, the free-to-use gym will offer a range of options for people to enjoy. So, get ready to break a sweat and take advantage of this fantastic addition to the city’s recreational facilities.

