“Conditions worsen, excruciating pain. Prescribed morphine»

The health conditions worsen Dorita Of Women33 years old from Campania who lives with a carcinoma triple negative advanced breast cancer, with metastases scattered throughout the body and affecting several organs. Always smiling, however, Dorita and her partner Ester Ferraiolo tell on her social networks what it means to be terminally ill with cancer and how difficult this can be, especially if you don’t face it with hope.

Just in the last few hours, Dorita told of the excruciating pains which, unfortunately, do not concern the therapies, but the worsening of her health conditions. Conditions that are unfortunately getting worse, with the doctors who prescribed morphine because of the too strong pains. Here’s what the 33-year-old Bell told about her on her social profiles: a warrior who has no intention of giving up.

«Happy birthday Dorita, warrior with a smile»: the girl who fights against cancer turns 33 today

Terminally ill at the age of 32: she will die of cancer. The companion: «Help me to make my last wishes come true»

The message of hope

«Even if my optimism led me to want to think that these excruciating pains of the last period were due to too many therapies, therefore an accumulation, and that the urgency of receiving the results of the scan in a week was to be able to discard the worst of the hypothesis, unfortunately there is no good news and the scan has shown a very significant deterioration – he writes Dorita Of Women are Facebook -. The tumor is progressing and unfortunately the liver has deteriorated a lot and there is a new metastasis just where I never wanted. In the lungs.”

Dorita Delle Donne’s story lands on social media where many show their support through donations to the fundraiser launched by her girlfriend Ester.

«There will be other checks to be done shortly, head and bone scans and they prescribed me cortisone and morphine to relieve the pain. There will soon be a change of therapy (Eribulin) permitting liver values ​​- continues the 33-year-old on the social network -. As you go on it gets harder and harder, my body weakens, I don’t feel like I used to be full of energy but only physically because I am mentally and I have to be strong».

The story of a warrior

Dorita Delle Donne, originally from Castellammare di Stabia, lives in London with her partner Ester. Since she discovered that she has triple negative advanced breast cancer, with metastases to lymph nodes, liver, pancreas and bones, her life has radically changed.

It is in fact an inoperable tumor, for which there is no official treatment and for which only a few experimental therapies are needed. Which in addition to being very expensive, must be diversified over time, because at a certain point the body stops responding.

But Dorita resists and on social media she launches her message of hope to those who suffer like her: even when everything seems to end, she wins her battle with a smile.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

