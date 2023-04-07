On Skysport, after the draw dell’Inter in Salerno, Paolo Condò he had his say on what is happening to the nerazzurri in this period. “Definitely bad luck because Candreva’s goal was a cross. If anything, the team’s fault was that they reached the end of the game with only one more goal, it could have been closed earlier. It’s true that there were many opportunities, maybe Inzaghi can’t say so due to locker room management policy. The advanced department of Inter, from the second round, has a tremendous performance, deficient in such an impressive way, that – if we consider that they went into the Champions League with a goal and drew in the Italian Cup with Juve due to a blunder by Bremer – we are dealing with an advanced department that needs to be profoundly renewed».

The attack question

—

«Inzaghi is trying to get something from Correa, an expensive purchase that brought nothing to Inter. The coach strongly wanted him to arrive and feels doubly responsible. The Argentine would have to eat the pitch to be able to get his Nerazzurri career back by the hair, which in my opinion is destined to end this season. You don’t see this intensity. Dzeko wasn’t there today but in general he has superior football knowledge, he still manages to make himself useful in the connection phase, as an offensive playmaker. Lukaku is Conte’s man, he is the only coach to have made him appear as if he were one of the first strikers in the world and he obviously isn’t. Not at Chelsea, where he was very quickly given up, but also at Inter this year he can’t make the best of it. But he should always play together with starting Lautaro. I don’t think the costs of his transfer allow him to have a long career in the Nerazzurri. Lautaro should be the sun around which Inter revolves but he hasn’t returned from the World Cup. Today he was on the run alone towards the goal, in this situation he usually doesn’t let himself be filmed and he was filmed. Bad feeling».