Confcommercio and Pmi Sanità take to the streets against payback – Healthcare

“The government knows everything and ignores us. Listen to us or it will be the end of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and public health“. This is what Fifo Sanità Confcommercio (Italian Federation of Hospital Suppliers) and Pmi Sanità affirm which, representing the over 100 thousand sector workers, today demonstrate in Rome against the payback on medical devices with representatives from all over Italy. The legislation – which provides for companies to be compensated for exceeding the spending ceiling for medical devices – “is more likely than ever – they point out – to jeopardize the medical device supply sector and public health care”.

The Government, explain Fifo and Pmi Sanità in a note, “has asked companies to waive the TAR, but this would remove the last pillar of protection from companies”.

“Companies closed for a day – said Massimo Riem, president of Fifo Sanità Confcommercio – to protest against what the Federation has defined as an oppressive law. Today all these people are here because the government still does not listen to our cry of alarm. It is a problem that affects all of Italy, which is why people have arrived from every region. A catastrophe for businesses that will find themselves forced to close, causing the interruption of supplies of medical devices. Stents, heart valves and life-saving devices will be missing. An unworthy thing for a civilized country”.

Gennaro Broya de Lucia, president of Pmi Sanità, speaks of the “destructive effects of this regulatory oversight”: “Now is the time to act. Enough of the excuses, enough of playing with our lives and our freedoms,” he says.