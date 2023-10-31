Conference in Grosseto Sheds Light on Stroke Prevention and Timely Intervention

Grosseto Hosts Conference on Stroke Prevention and Treatment

Grosseto, Italy – A conference titled “Stroke, a few minutes are worth a life” will take place in Grosseto today to discuss the prevention and treatment of strokes. The event is organized by the Confcommercio Toscana Onlus Foundation in collaboration with the Tuscany Region and the Province of Grosseto, and is supported by the Tuscany South East Local Health Authority.

Strokes have become a major concern in Italy, with at least ten thousand people in Tuscany and 200 thousand in Italy experiencing a stroke each year. While preventing strokes is difficult, timely intervention can help limit the physical and neurological damage caused by the condition.

The conference will be held at the Pegaso Hall of the Province of Grosseto, starting from 10am and continuing until 12.30pm. The opening remarks will be given by Marzia Baldereschi, a researcher from the National Research Council (CNR), who will present an informative video produced by the Tuscany Region. Regional health councilor Simone Bezzini, the president of the Province of Grosseto, Francesco Limatola, the mayor Antonfrancesco Vivarelli Colonna, and the president of Confcommercio Grosseto, Giulio Gennari, will also deliver speeches.

This is the fourth edition of the conference, which has previously been held in various Tuscan cities including Florence, Arezzo, Prato, Lucca, Livorno, and Portoferraio. The event is conducted in collaboration with the Association for the Fight against Cerebral Stroke Alice Toscana, the regional Federation of the Misericordie of Tuscany, the Tuscan section of Anpas (National Association of Public Assistance), and the Regional Committee of the Red Cross.

The conference will feature several expert speakers who will discuss various aspects of stroke prevention, recognition of symptoms, emergency response, hospitalization, and rehabilitation. The topics will be explained in detail by researchers and doctors, including Giovanni Orlandi, clinical manager of the Tuscany Stroke Network, Roberto Marconi, director of the Neurology department at the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, and Mauro Breggia, director of the Emergency Room. Other speakers include Giuseppe Panzardi, director of 118 Siena-Grosseto, Mauro Mancuso, director of the Functional Recovery and Re-education department, and Renato Tulino, director of the General Medicine Department of the South East Tuscany Local Health Authority.

The conference aims to raise awareness about strokes and educate the public on recognizing the warning signs and alerting the emergency network. According to statistics, strokes account for 10-12 percent of deaths within a year and are the leading cause of disability and the second cause of dementia. Early intervention can significantly reduce the severity of the damage caused by strokes.

Giulio Gennari, president of Confcommercio Grosseto, expressed the association’s commitment to promoting safety, prevention, and health in the community. He praised the initiatives carried out by the Confcommercio Toscana Onlus Foundation, emphasizing the importance of creating awareness about stroke prevention and treatment.

The conference will also address the economic and social impact of strokes. Maurizio Emanuele Pizzicaroli, director of INPS Toscana, will speak about the costs associated with cerebral strokes. Additionally, the rehabilitation of patients and support for their families will be discussed, with the participation of the Alice Toscana association.

Simone Bezzini, the regional councilor for the right to health and healthcare, expressed gratitude for the conference and highlighted the efforts of the Tuscany Region in establishing the regional Stroke Network. The network aims to ensure timely and appropriate interventions for stroke patients, reduce mortality rates, and improve the quality of care and treatment pathways.

The conference is an important step towards creating a better understanding of strokes and promoting the necessary actions to prevent and treat this debilitating condition.

