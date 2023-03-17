A Lazio with its head already turned to the derby on Sunday afternoon greets the Conference League in the round of 16: in the return match in Alkmaar against AZ, Sarri’s team is defeated 2-1 in a comeback (exactly like in the first leg at the Olimpico) and exits the European competition. Jansen’s team deservedly wins, also hitting two posts and repeatedly putting the Roman team on the ropes, often saved by a great Provedel. Sarri had said that he would not have thought of Roma, but his choices from the first minute demonstrate the opposite: four starters such as Casale, Lazzari, Luis Alberto and Cataldi start on the bench. Lazio initially struggled to build clean attacking actions given the intense Dutch pressing, then found the advantage in the 22nd minute with Felipe Anderson, served in the center of the box by Zaccagni; however the hosts needed six minutes to equalize with the darting Karlsson, who after a slalom pierced Provedel with a right foot to go out. The Lazio goalkeeper saves the result just before the break, neutralizing another shot from the Swedish full-back. In the second half, the red and white restart very strongly, hitting the post with Reijnders from outside the area and then doubling up with Pavlidis shortly after the hour of play: the centre-forward, primed by the usual Karlsson, scores from outside the area. Sarri, who had already recalled Zaccagni and Milinkovic to the bench, also makes Romagnoli catch his breath, while AZ continues to push and Reijnders finds his personal far post. The eaglets try to raise their heads a bit in the final minutes, first with Luis Alberto who triggers Pedro in the area (ball for a corner) and then with Marusic (high finish), but by now the match (in which Lazio has never made to see that he really wants to win) went: now Lazio has only the run-up to the Champions League left.

