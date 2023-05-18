Conference League – Basel-Fiorentina 1-3: Viola reach the final thanks to Nico Gonzalez and Barak’s goal in the 128th minute!

Three out of three! After Inter in the Champions League and Roma in the Europa League, Italy celebrates the hat-trick with Fiorentina in the Conference League final! Stratospheric feat by the men of Italiano, who give Viola fans a European night to remember for decades. In a packed and very hot St.Jakob-Park, Fiorentina overturned Franchi’s 2-1 and won against Basel away 3-1.

An eternal match. Yes, because the regulation 90′ ended on 2-1 for the viola thanks to the superb brace from Nico Gonzalez, temporarily equalized by the fine goal from Amdouni. We then go into extra time, stopped for almost ten minutes due to a fan falling ill. In the very long recovery Barak signs the goal that takes the team to the final in Prague against West Ham.

Right result. After a balanced first half, Fiorentina dominated thanks to a super Bonaventura, countless crosses from Dodò and Biraghi and a Nico Gonzalez on a day of grace. Unfortunately, Basel goalkeeper Hitz was also in the mood and therefore the game remained open and went into extra time, until Barak’s icing on the cake. History was made then: Fiorentina became the first European team to go to the final in four competitions. From the Champions League, to the Cup Winners’ Cup, UEFA and now the Conference League. The European final has been missing since 1990, 33 years of fasting. An extraordinary year for the men of Italiano, who can therefore enjoy two finals: that of the Coppa Italia against Inter and that of the Conference on 7 June. A show not to be missed.

BASEL (3-4-3) – Hitz; Lang, Mother, Pelmard; Ndoye, Xhaka (from ’86’ Free), Burger (from 106′ Males), Calafiori; Augustine (wall’80’ Zeqiri), Amdouni, Diouf. All.: Vogel.

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1) – Terracciano; Dodò, Milenkovic, Igor (from 55′ Ranieri), Biraghi; Bonaventura (from 106′ Barak), Amrabat, Castrovilli (from 120′ Mandragora); Nico Gonzalez, Cabral (from 90′ Jovic), Brekalo (from 46′ Ikoné). All.: Italian.

GOL: Nico Gonzalez (F), Amdouni (B), Nico Gonzalez (F), Barak.

ASSIST: Biraghi (F),

ADMONITES: Igor (F), Nico Gonzalez (F), Burger (B), Ikoné (F), Bonaventura (F),

EXPULDED: Nobody

The news in 12 key moments

29′ NICO GONZALEZ HEADS: First goal for the viola with Nico Gonzalez’s test shot on a cross from Biraghi from the left. A breath to the side.

33′ BOTTA DI BONAVENTURA: From the corner for Fiorentina, ball in and extended for Bonaventura, who in the tow area, turns around and shoots on goal with his right foot. The goalkeeper with his hand puts in a corner.

34′ FIORENTINA IN ADVANTAGE: Again from the flag ball in the middle of Biraghi and Nico Gonzalez heads off as best as possible and puts it inside.

The exultation of Nico Gonzalez, Basel-Fiorentina Credit Foto Getty Images

53′ AMDOUNI EVEN THE COUNTS: Long ball for the striker who jumps Igor and makes no mistake in front of the goalkeeper.

71′ ANCHOR NICO GONZALEZ: Yet another cross inside Dodò’s box, the Swiss defense struggles to sweep, the ball arrives on Nico Gonzalez’s left foot who puts it in the bottom corner from the center of the box.

78′ BONAVENTURA TRYING AGAIN: Short corner with the former Milan player trying to surprise Hitz on his post. Anyway, the goalkeeper was good at putting in a corner.

79′ MILENKOVIC JUST OUT: Again from the Fiorentina flag very close to scoring! Biraghi in the middle, great break from Milenkovic who squeezes the bouncing ball a little too much and ends up zero to the beaten goalkeeper.

94′ HITZ PARA ON JOVIC: Great pass from Amrabat for Jovic who only hits the head, the goalkeeper is good and puts in a corner.

98′ BONAVENTURA’S SPIN: Yet another ball in the middle of Biraghi, Bonaventura in the tow area and right-footed shot. Saved by the goalkeeper.

123′ INCREDIBLE MISTAKE BY JOVIC: Yet another cross in the middle, Barak’s bank for Jovic who, all alone, runs from two meters high.

128′ FINALE GOAL AT BARAK: Cross in the middle for Jovic who backs up for Barak. Stop, shot and goalkeeper beaten.

The best

Nico González: At times unplayable. He has the anger of the best days and uses it in the right way at the right time. Vitally important brace, drags his team to an incredible final.

The worst

IGOR Julio: Simply unwatchable. Ndoye ridicules him in the first half, while he blows himself up like a skittle for the equalizer. Italian changes it soon after. Embarrassing.

