Fireworks display at the Franchi stadium before Fiorentina-Basel, first leg of the Conference League. At the entrance of the two teams, the fireworks first started from the away sector (approximately 2500 arrived from Switzerland), then from the Fiesole curve, enveloping the field in colored fog. The stadium then turned into a bubbling basin, with thousands of flags coloring the stands purple. Despite the fireworks, the match started regularly.

