Conference League -Fiorentina-Cukaricki 6-0: brace from Beltran, Ikoné, Sottil, Martinez Quarta and Lopez also score – Eurosport IT

3
Conference League -Fiorentina-Cukaricki 6-0: brace from Beltran, Ikoné, Sottil, Martinez Quarta and Lopez also scored Eurosport ITFiorentina-Cukaricki: when and where to see it, probable lineups and group standings of the Ita team ilmessaggero.itFiorentina-Cukaricki 6-0: absolute domination against the Serbs, finally Beltran Viola NewsFrom one trap to another, from Empoli to Cukaricki: the real Fiorentina is needed Fiorentina.itFIORENTINA-CUKARICKI 3-0, FOLLOW FV LIVE! Florence ViolaView full coverage on Google News