The ninth victory consecutive of Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League it is an authentic viola symphony. Vincenzo Italiano’s boys are not affected by the field factor and overwhelm the Lech Poznan with a peremptory and unappealable 4-1, which approaches the semifinal against the winner of Basel-Nice (finished 2-2). Open the dance Cabral (4′), round off the result Nico Gonzalez (40′), Bonaventure (58′) e Iconic (63′) for the apotheosis of the Tuscans.

Fiorentina overwhelms their opponents and has one foot in the semifinals, who rule Lech Poznan with an unappealable 4-1. The match for the Viola starts immediately in the best possible way, who pass in the 4th minute in a very hot environment: the left-footed by Nico Gonzalez goes to the post and rebounds on Bednarek, with Cabral very quick to hit back on the net. However, Lech Poznan didn’t give up, asking for a penalty (which didn’t exist) and equalized in the 20th minute, after trembling on the Brekalo post. The equalizer comes at the exact moment in which the fans celebrate the club’s birth year, placing themselves with their backs to the pitch and jumping: it was Velde’s signature, with a perfect rebound low shot on the Ishak side. However, Fiorentina continued to push, they went close to scoring an encore and found it in the 40th minute: on Biraghi’s cross, Nico Gonzalez went up to the sky and found the deserved goal. The finish is all purple, with Cabral close to set. In the second half the Tuscans dominated, never taking risks and rampant: Bonaventura found the 3-1 in the 58th minute, Ikoné dropped poker in the 63rd minute. A goal sought and found for the former Lille, who replaced the injured Nico Gonzalez. In the final, Fiorentina almost won poker with Ranieri and Castrovilli, but Italiano can celebrate for a 4-1 which is worth half the semi-final. Ninth consecutive victory for Fiorentina in a historic Conference League, which sees the Viola with the best attack and two strikers (Jovic and Cabral) with six goals.

Velde 6 – The only really positive in the Lech. He fights for every ball, finds the momentary equal and tries to prevent Fiorentina from leading the match. Without succeeding.

reboot 5 – If Fiorentina constantly breaks through, it’s also due to their shortcomings. He doesn’t take action on any of the players who pass by him.

Nico Gonzalez 7 – Driving force for the Viola in the first half: he propitiates the opening goal with the post, goes close to making it 2-1 and finds it with an imperious header. His exit from the field surprises and seems to have been due to an injury.

Icon 6.5 – He doesn’t regret his predecessor on the lane, setting fire to the right of the attack. He has a hand in the trio, he finds the 4-1 that closes the game and puts a good chunk of qualifying on ice.

LECH POZNAN-FIORENTINA 1-4

MILK POZNAN (3-5-2) – Bednarek 5.5; Joel Pereira 5, Satka 5, Milic 5; Skoras 5 (30′ st Ba Loua sv), Kvekveskiri 5.5 (30′ st Sousa sv), Karlstrom 5, Velde 5.5, Rebocho 5; Marchwinski 5, Ishak 5.5 (30′ st Sobiech sv). All. van den Brom. A disposizione: Holec, Douglas, Tsitaishvili, Gurgul, Amaral, Czerwinski.

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1) – Terracciano 6; Dodo 6, Milenkovic 6, Ranieri 6.5, Biraghi 6.5; Amrabat 6, Mandragora 6 (40′ st Barak sv); Gonzalez 7 (5′ st Ikoné 6.5), Bonaventura 6.5 (32′ st Castrovilli 6), Brekalo 5.5 (40′ st Sottil sv); Arthur Cabral 6.5 (32′ st Jovic sv). All. Italian. Subs: Cerofolini, Saponara, Terzic, Venuti, Duncan, Igor, Kouamé.

Referee: Fear (Bosnia).

Markers: 4′ Arthur Cabral (F), 20′ Velde (L), 40′ Gonzalez (F), 13′ st Bonaventura (F), 18′ st Ikoné (F).

Booked: Come (F).

Gent-West Ham 1-1

Marcatori: 48’pt Ings (W), 11′ st Cuypers (G).

Basel-Nice 2-2

Marking: 25′ and 25′ st Amdouni (B) rig., 38′ and 46’pt Moffi (N).

Anderlecht-Az Alkmaar 2-0

Score: 22′ Murillo (An), 25′ st Ashimeru (An).