Home Health Conference of the global vaccination alliance GAVI
Health

Conference of the global vaccination alliance GAVI

by admin

Since the GAVI Vaccine Alliance was formed, 500 million children in developing countries have been vaccinated. New funding of US$7.5 billion is expected to help vaccinate an additional 300 million children by 2020.

In his speech, Minister Gröhe also appealed to the citizens of Germany to have their vaccination status checked and to catch up on missing vaccinations. An overview of the vaccinations recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission in Germany can be found here (PDF file) (PDF, non-accessible, 99 KB)

See also  Depression in children: Psychotherapy as effective as antidepressants

You may also like

review « Medicine in the Library

Catania, the man barricaded in the house surrendered

Penalty Dybala, Mourinho is third alone LIVE

What to eat to live longer? Discovered foods

Inside Flow combines asanas with beats – and...

This symptom of skin cancer should be watched...

Happy Easter 2023: Free pictures to send

The sea of ​​Tunisia is a cemetery, new...

Napoli immediately to work for Milan: gym for...

HIV and seropositivity Elena Di Cioccio, what is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy