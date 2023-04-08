Since the GAVI Vaccine Alliance was formed, 500 million children in developing countries have been vaccinated. New funding of US$7.5 billion is expected to help vaccinate an additional 300 million children by 2020.

In his speech, Minister Gröhe also appealed to the citizens of Germany to have their vaccination status checked and to catch up on missing vaccinations. An overview of the vaccinations recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission in Germany can be found here (PDF file) (PDF, non-accessible, 99 KB)