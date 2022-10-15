On Monday 17 October the Fnp Cisl Romagna organizes a conference open to all citizens entitled “Gender medicine: the way to a better future. Let’s walk it together“. The meeting will take place at 9.30 in Forlì at the Don Bosco room (next to the Cappuccinini church) in via Ridolfi, 31.

“The idea of ​​a seminar on gender medicine was developed within the FNP Romagna Women’s Coordination in collaboration with the coordination of social policies of the regional CISL” – she explains Liliana Ferraginain charge of the Coordination of Women of Pensioners Cisl Romagna.

“The theme of the gender medicine in the last decade it has experienced rapid diffusion and growing interest not only among health system operators. It has now been proven that the gender difference has a profound influence on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. After a first approach, oriented above all to the protection of women’s health, today gender medicine opens to the perspective of personalization and appropriateness of care for everyone, women and men, with a consequent reduction in costs and sustainability of the health system. As a union of CISL pensioners – concludes Ferragina -. We therefore want to disseminate the theme as widely as possible to ensure that a gender approach is disseminated in all areas in all specialties, to put the person at the center, not only women but also children or the elderly “.

The general secretary of the Fnp Cisl Romagna will open the meeting Marie Antoinette Aloisi. The doctor will speak Patrizia Stefanipresident of the European Gender MegMedicine Association, managers of Ausl Romagna and the conclusions will be entrusted to Antonio Lovingsecretary of the CISL Emilia Romagna.