Confindustria, growth continues but is more moderate

Italy’s growth continues in the second quarter but at a more moderate pace, driven by services, while the situation of industry and construction is less solid.

Inflation is persistent as expected, interest rates go up and loans go down. Mixed signals are coming from consumption, while investments are growing, even if only slightly. In general, there is weakness on the Eurozone front, while industry is picking up again in the USA. China slows down, India grows. This is what emerges from the monthly analysis of the economic situation carried out by the Confindustria study centre.

The 2nd quarter of 2023 opened with some weak signs for Italy, after the good performance of the GDP at the beginning of the year, reports the analysis. The situation is solid in services, less so in industry and construction. The drop in the price of gas is a powerful positive boost, but consumption remains weighed down by inflation, investments by the cost of credit and exports have stopped, given the global slowdown. Italian inflation stopped its decline in April (+8.2% annually, from +7.6%), but the downward trend will continue, thanks to the increasingly decreasing gas price (34 euro/mWh in May ) and to the increasingly full effects of the rate hike.

Consumer food prices remain in tension (+11.8%), but they too will gradually cool down because raw materials are expensive but without further increases (in April +49% from 2019). The trend in consumer prices of core goods and services continues to rise (+4.9%), incorporating past energy price increases. As regards loans, the rate paid by Italian companies jumped to 4.30% in March, more than three times the level at the end of 2021 (1.18%). Credit under much more onerous conditions means that the stock of business loans is shrinking more and more (-1% per year in March): therefore, there is a lack of support for production and investments, reports Confindustria.

Services drive the growth, with tourism in Italy in the 1st quarter which rose above the levels of 2022 (+30.7% spending by foreign travelers), reaching around those of 2019. In April, the PMI services rose even more, indicating strong growth (57.6 from 55.7), although business confidence declined in May. The sector is still benefiting from pent-up household demand freed up by post-Covid reopenings. On the industrial front, production decreased again in March (-0.6%), the third consecutive decline, but closed the 1st quarter only slightly negative (-0.1%) thanks to the good legacy of December. However, the scenario is worsening: in April the PMI suddenly collapsed into a contraction area (46.8 from 51.1). In May, business confidence dropped again: fewer orders, lower production expectations. Foreign demand is no longer strong: Italian exports of goods stopped, on average, in the 1st quarter of 2023. Mixed signals are coming from consumption. In March, the decline in sales of foodstuffs continued (-0.7%, in volume), while car registrations resumed from the beginning of the year, thanks to favorable demand after many months of contraction (+9.7% in first 4 months).

A positive factor is the labor market which continued to expand in the 1st quarter (+80,000 employed). For April, however, the ICC reports a slight growth in consumption (+0.2% per annum), driven only by services (+4.5%). And in May, households’ assessments of their own economic situation worsened a bit, as did confidence in general. Investments are growing, albeit slightly, in a scenario of weakness in the Eurozone. Industrial production in the euro area slips in March (-4.1%), bringing the 1st quarter down (-0.2%). In particular, manufacturing is down (-0.7% in the 1st), which remains below the values ​​of the beginning of 2021: since then, the gap in Italy has been slightly positive (+0.1%), but the gap accumulated in Germany (-1.3%), slipped into technical recession. In April, the manufacturing PMI fell to 44.6, indicating a major slowdown, offset by growth in services.

