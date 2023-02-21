Science is clear: in winter you need to sleep more. This is how the “hibernation” of us human beings works.

He who sleeps catches no fish, says an old proverb. But he lives better. He has come to this conclusion a study published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience and conducted by the Charité Medical University of Berlin, which involved 188 individuals with sleep quality problems. When, how much and how should we rest to gain health? Let’s see it together.

As is known, unlike animals, we human beings do not hibernate, but something very similar happens to us in winter: we tend to sleep more, especially in the REM phase, the one during which we dream, so we need more hours of rest. The confirmation comes from the aforementioned study, with a wealth of data and statistics. That is why it is so important to adapt the timetables to the winter season.

Because in winter you need to sleep more

According to the Berlin researchers, led by Aileen Seidler, it would be the case of adjust school and work schedules according to the season, so that we can wake up later in the winter months, or get used to going to sleep a little earlier during the colder season. The subjects who took part in the study live in an urban environment, therefore with little exposure to natural light and high light pollution, factors that should alter behaviors linked to seasonality.

Indeed, scholars have found surprising changes in the transition from summer to winter: the total sleep time lengthens by about an hour in the cold months, but the most significant data is that it also extends the Rem phase by half an hour, known to be directly linked to our circadian clock, which in turn is affected by light.

It now remains to be seen whether these results will be confirmed by further research involving a larger sample and with subjects without sleep-related problems. According to the researchers, the seasonal changes could be even more marked in the healthy population. “Seasonality is omnipresent in every living thing on this planet,” explains Dr. Dieter Kunz, who coordinated the study. “Even if we keep our habits unchanged, human physiology slows down in winter”, adds the expert, “and we often experience the feeling of having run out of energy”. We can all confirm this. “It is for this – concludes Kunz – that we should learn to adapt our habits to the seasons”.

