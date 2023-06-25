Home » Confirmed a case of Dengue fever in Italy
June 25, 2023, 10:40 am

TURIN – Clinical tests have confirmed the case of Dengue fever which affected a person who returned to Moncalieri (Turin) from South America.

In the meantime, the preventive operations against the spread of fever envisaged by the protocol and launched after the ordinance signed by the mayor Paolo Montagna have been completed in Moncalieri.

The patient “is fine – is the update released by the mayor of Moncalieri – is not hospitalized nor are there any particular findings on his state of health“.

However, the technicians of Ipla (Institute for wood plants and the environment), assisted by the local police, identified and removed the outbreaks of the tiger mosquito included in the area considered potentially at risk.

Once the processing is complete, “in any case, the monitoring and joint work of all the bodies and institutions involved continues. But the situation is under control. The recommendation remains alive, as required by the ordinance – adds the mayor -, to wait 15 days before consuming fruit and vegetables that have been grown in the treatment area, washing thoroughly and peeling the fruit before use “.

