Home » Confirmed a case of Dengue fever in the Turin area – Health
Health

Confirmed a case of Dengue fever in the Turin area – Health

by admin
Confirmed a case of Dengue fever in the Turin area – Health

Clinical trials have confirmed the case of Dengue fever affecting a person returning to Moncalieri (Turin) from South America. In the meantime, the preventive operations against the spread of fever envisaged by the protocol and launched after the ordinance signed by the mayor Paolo Montagna have been completed in Moncalieri. The patient “is fine – this is the update released by the mayor of Moncalieri – he is not hospitalized nor are there any particular findings on his state of health“.
However, the technicians of Ipla (Institute for wood plants and the environment), assisted by the local police, identified and removed the outbreaks of the tiger mosquito included in the area considered potentially at risk.
Once the processing is complete, “in any case, the monitoring and joint work of all the bodies and institutions involved continues.
But the situation is under control. The recommendation remains alive, as required by the ordinance – adds the mayor -, to wait 15 days before consuming fruit and vegetables that have been grown in the treatment area, washing abundantly and peeling the fruit before use”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

See also  «I had my stitches removed, I will finally have a nice scar»- breaking latest news

You may also like

CGIL demonstration: Landini, no more cuts to healthcare,...

Free heart exams and a heart ATM in...

are you putting them in a jar with...

How do you catch tics: causes and symptoms

Vitiligo is not just an aesthetic problem, but...

Does shopping save your life? Atrial fibrillation diagnosed...

Sudan is hell on earth: rape of minors,...

5 brain-boosting foods every student should consider according...

MotoGP, LIVE Sprint Race Assen: live coverage lap...

Delicious broccoli recipes: smoothie bowl, gnocchi and vegetable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy