After 6 nights of continuous observations by ground-based telescopes last month, NASA confirmed that the orbit of the Didymos double asteroid system and the impact position of the DART probe will be aligned in late September, preparing to launch the world‘s first space experiment to try to change the speed and path of asteroids.

<img src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

65803 Didymos (65803 Didymos) is a near-Earth object belonging to an Apollo-type asteroid, with a diameter of about 780 meters, and another smaller companion (or satellite) “Dimomo” with a diameter of about 160 meters. Dimorphos” to form the double asteroid system, which was selected by NASA to test the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) deflection technology.

From late September to early October this year, Didymos and Dimorphos were about 1,080 kilometers away from Earth, when the DART probe collided with Dimorphos. If the DART probe successfully changed Dimorphos’ path, the small satellite will approach its partner Didymos, This shortens the time for one lap.

In addition to predicting the location of the asteroid at a specific moment (including the time of the DART impact), scientists also need to confirm whether there are other factors other than the impact that affect the asteroid’s orbit, such as recoil radiation from the surface of the sun that can gently push the asteroid and cause it. Orbits change.

After six consecutive nights of observations by the Discovery Channel Telescope (DCT) and the Magellan Telescope, scientists confirmed that the orbit of the double asteroid and the impact position of the DART probe were the same as originally expected; in October, scientists will use telescopes around the world again to calculate Dimorphos after the impact event The new orbit of Dimorphos is expected to be offset by a few minutes when it orbits Didymos.

(Source of the first image: NASA)