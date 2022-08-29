Home Health Confirming the orbit of the Didymos asteroid system, the DART probe will hit as scheduled | TechNews Technology News
Health

Confirming the orbit of the Didymos asteroid system, the DART probe will hit as scheduled | TechNews Technology News

by admin
Confirming the orbit of the Didymos asteroid system, the DART probe will hit as scheduled | TechNews Technology News

After 6 nights of continuous observations by ground-based telescopes last month, NASA confirmed that the orbit of the Didymos double asteroid system and the impact position of the DART probe will be aligned in late September, preparing to launch the world‘s first space experiment to try to change the speed and path of asteroids.

65803 Didymos (65803 Didymos) is a near-Earth object belonging to an Apollo-type asteroid, with a diameter of about 780 meters, and another smaller companion (or satellite) “Dimomo” with a diameter of about 160 meters. Dimorphos” to form the double asteroid system, which was selected by NASA to test the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) deflection technology.

From late September to early October this year, Didymos and Dimorphos were about 1,080 kilometers away from Earth, when the DART probe collided with Dimorphos. If the DART probe successfully changed Dimorphos’ path, the small satellite will approach its partner Didymos, This shortens the time for one lap.

In addition to predicting the location of the asteroid at a specific moment (including the time of the DART impact), scientists also need to confirm whether there are other factors other than the impact that affect the asteroid’s orbit, such as recoil radiation from the surface of the sun that can gently push the asteroid and cause it. Orbits change.

After six consecutive nights of observations by the Discovery Channel Telescope (DCT) and the Magellan Telescope, scientists confirmed that the orbit of the double asteroid and the impact position of the DART probe were the same as originally expected; in October, scientists will use telescopes around the world again to calculate Dimorphos after the impact event The new orbit of Dimorphos is expected to be offset by a few minutes when it orbits Didymos.

(Source of the first image: NASA)

See also  Heart, how to keep it healthy from home by following these infallible rule

You may also like

The legendary new PS5 model “CFI-2000” appeared on...

The former “Payday” design team will develop a...

Lucy team discovers moon of Trojan asteroid by...

Edoardo Di Pietro, first graduate in the metaverse:...

Samsung Internet 19.0 Beta is New – Samsung...

Philips PHILIPS 279M1RV/96 144Hz HDMI2.1 4K DisplayHDR 600...

Qualcomm to unveil Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor...

Free DoYourData Uninstaller Pro for a limited time,...

Quitting smoking is a possible mission

Ornella Muti and the diet to always be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy