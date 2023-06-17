Conflict in Ukraine, Ramaphosa to Putin: “This war must end”

From Italian editorial staff Agencies: breaking latest news

Putin told visiting African leaders that Russia is not giving up on negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the conflict

At the head of one delegation of African mediation on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosahe bluntly told Vladimir Putin that the guerra in Ukraine it must end”.

After stopping in Kiev, the African delegation went to St. Petersburg to meet the Russian president, in view of the start of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, despite Volodymyr Zelensky’s rejection of his mediation proposal.

Putin told the seven African leaders that Russia is not giving up on negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

“We welcome – says the latter – the balanced position of African friends on the Ukrainian crisis, we appreciate your interest in finding a solution to the conflict.

We immediately responded positively to the proposal to hold talks on the Ukrainian question”.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky, Ramaphosa presented Putin with a ten-point peace plan and called the mission of African leaders to help resolve the Ukrainian conflict “historic”.

In Kiev, shortly after the arrival of the diplomatic team, a Russian missile attack caused at least seven injuries.

“Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace,” tweeted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Next, Zelensky reiterated the Ukrainian line: no negotiations with Moscow before the complete withdrawal of Russian troops.