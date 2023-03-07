Normality announces itself through heterogeneity and confusion. After it had been a long time since the regulations on wearing mouth and nose protection or the entitlement to tests had been misunderstood, Christian Drosten declared the pandemic over today. Simply that way.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who recently according to SPIEGEL, was hoping for a “last big battle”., has not yet had time to comment on Drosten’s final line. Markus Lanz is taking a winter break, it will only continue there on January 10th. We may not find out beforehand what Lauterbach thinks about the end of the pandemic.

From the Expert: Council of the Federal Government nothing can be heard about it either, but he has been silent for months anyway. Does he still exist? Christian Drosten is a member of this body, maybe his statement was a replacement. In February, the committee called for “evidence-based risk and health communication”. Eminence-based communication must now suffice.

In China, meanwhile, other paths are being taken. As of now, the central government is not releasing timely figures more about infections and deaths. Funny, the numbers weren’t real until now. Not being able to keep up with counting invented numbers also says something about the situation. It might help, as a correlative substitute, to be informed promptly about chocolate consumption there. A fifth of the population is said to have been infected in December, and that many probably ate chocolate. According to the authorities there, there are currently one million new infections per day in the province of Zhejiang alone with 65 million inhabitants. The fact that the virus has recently been raging unchecked through the country after the insanely restrictive zero-corona policy in China is one thing, but that the news situation is no longer effectively controlled and every province does what it wants – what times, almost like in this country .

Speaking of in this country. With our lateral thinkers there is of course no confusion in the news situation. The mass vaccination death is and remains the hip blockbuster and blogbuster in the scene. Uniform risk communication is a matter of honor here. There is just not quite a consensus as to whether tens of thousands or 200 people have died from vaccination. How will the lateral thinkers comment on Drosten’s pandemic diagnosis? cheer him? Rather not. Contradict because, from their point of view, he is never right in principle? And are they faster than Lauterbach?